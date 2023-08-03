Kevin Durant, DraftKings CEO Invest In National Cycling League

Shortly after the Tour de France wrapped up, a new professional cycling league was announced. Introduced as the National Cycling League (NCL), it’s the first professional cycling league of its kind.

Along with the announcement, the new league also revealed a few of its newest investors which included some of the biggest athletes in the U.S.

Bonafide NBA superstar, Kevin Durant, and Boardroom’s Sports Holdings Rich Kleiman were announced as new investors of the league.

In addition, former Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion Desmond Howard and CEO of DraftKings, Jason Robins were among the newest investors in the National Cycling League.

Introduction of National Cycling League

The NCL is the first majority-women and minority-owned professional sports league in the U.S. The first inaugural race was in Miami earlier this year and the league is set to have two more races in Denver and Atlanta for the 2023 NCL Cup series.

The races will feature male and female cyclists that will compete in 2-3 km loops for approximately 25-30 laps for points. Riders will have the ability to substitute in and out at any time prior to the last five laps. Instead of traditional bike races, the NCL will be based on a points system, where fans have live access to data and scoring via the scoreboard.

The league is looking to set a new standard for inclusion in professional sports. There are more than 50 million cyclists in the U.S, and the league’s mission is to increase the passion and enthusiasm for cycling.

Kevin Durant Invests in National Cycling League

Durant, in conjunction with Boardroom, announced their newest investment on Wednesday morning. The NCL is the newest commitment added to Boardroom Sports Holdings.

The company now has a stake in the Philadelphia Union (MLS), Gotham FC (NWSL), Athletes United, League One Volleyball, TMRW Sports, Premier Lacrosse League, and majority ownership in Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces.

“We’re excited to be a part of the National Cycling League and its fan-focused business model,” said Boardroom CEO and co-founder Rich Kleiman. “We’re committed to helping the league grow and get even more eyes on the sport.”

National Cycling League Investors

Despite being a brand-new league, the NCL has already a very impressive list of investors. Alongside Kevin Durant, Rich Kleinman, Desmond Howard, and Jason Robins, other athletes like Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, and Kevin Byard have also invested.

In addition to star athletes, the National Cycling League has support from the Founder Collective, Collab Capital and Emmanuel Acho, and former NBA executive Michele Roberts.

