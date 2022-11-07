News

Liverpool FC put up for sale by FSG

Joe Lyons
Premier League side Liverpool been put up for sale by American owners Fenway Sports Group, who also own MLB franchise Boston Red Sox.

The news follows Liverpool’s 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as Mohamed Salah added another brace to send the Reds within seven points of a top four spot with a game in hand.

In a statement to The Athletic, FSG said:

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Earlier today, Liverpool drew current holders Real Madrid in the last 16 draw of the Champions League which will take place in February.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are next up against League One side Derby County in the EFL Cup, with kick-off at 3pm EST on Wednesday.

Topics  
News Red Sox Updates
