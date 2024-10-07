Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning continues family tradition

One of the biggest stories in the 2024 College Football season has been the emergence of University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. A temporary starting opportunity at quarterback for Manning has opened at Texas because of an abdominal injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers of San Antonio, Texas. Arch Manning of New Orleans, Louisiana, has played in four Longhorns games this season. If the last name of Manning sounds familiar, it should. Arch is the nephew of former Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, and grandson of former Pro Bowl quarterback Archie Manning.

Arch Manning

Arch Manning has completed 55 of 78 passes for the Longhorns in 2024 with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, to go along with 901 passing yards. He also has 13 rushes for 82 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Longhorns are ranked first in the College Football Rankings with a perfect record of six wins and zero losses.

Archie Manning

Arch’s grandfather Archie of Cleveland, Mississippi played 13 NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings from 1971 to 1984. He completed 2011 passes in 3642 attempts for 23911 passing yards, 125 passing touchdowns, and 173 interceptions. Manning also had 384 rushes for 2197 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. With the Saints, he led the NFL with 230 completions in 1972, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1978 and 1979.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is a Hall of Fame quarterback, 14-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time most valuable player and former Super Bowl MVP while with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. In 17 seasons, he completed 6125 passes in 9380 pass attempts for 71940 passing yards, 539 passing touchdowns and 251 interceptions. He also had 431 rushes for 667 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Four times Peyton Manning led the NFL in passing yards (357 in 2000, 379 in 2003, 450 in 2010 and 2013), three times Peyton led the NFL in passing yards (4413 in 2000, 4267 in 2003, and 5477 in 2013), and four times Peyton led the NFL in passing touchdowns (33 in 2000, 49 in 2004, 31 in 2006, and 55 in 2013).

Eli Manning

Eli Manning is a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP with the New York Giants from 2004 to 2019. He completed 4895 passes in 8119 attempts for 57023 passing yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions. Eli also had 315 rushes for 567 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.