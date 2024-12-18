NHL News and Rumors

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz out long term with knee surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz of Edison, New Jersey is out four to six weeks with a knee injury. Stolarz needed surgery to deal with the ailment. According to Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving there was no structural damage, but that there was loose body in the knee area that needed to be removed.

When did Stolarz experience discomfort?

Stolarz only played the first period against the Anaheim Ducks on December 12 before leaving the game with a lower body injury. At the time of the ailment, Stolarz had given up one goal on eight shots on net. The Maple Leafs were leading the game 2-1 and went on to win 3-2. Joseph Woll of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri played the rest of the game, and gave up one goal in the next 20 shots. Even though the Maple Leafs did not surrender the lead after Stolarz left the game, Woll received the victory because he was in net when Maple Leafs left winger Max Pacioretty of New Canaan, Connecticut scored the game-winning goal at 12:54 of the second period from defenseman Conor Timmins of St. Catharines, Ontario and center John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario.

Ironically, the Ducks are one of four other franchises Stolarz has played for in his National Hockey League career, and the franchise he has played the most games for (56). He has also played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. With Stolarz injured, Woll is the Maple Leafs number one goalie, and rookie Dennis Hildeby of Jarfalla, Sweden is the backup.

Stolarz in 2024-25

For the second straight season, Stolarz leads the NHL in save percentage (.927). Last season when he was the backup goaltender for the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Stolarz led the NHL in save percentage (.925), and goals against average (2.03). In 2024-25, he has a record of nine wins, five losses, and two losses in extra time. Stolarz has a goals against average of 2.15 and one shutout which came in a 4-0 Maple Leafs win over the Boston Bruins on November 5.

The Maple Leafs are in a first place tie with the Panthers in the Atlantic Division. Both teams have 40 points.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs
