Mike’s Met Of The Month, June 2023: OF Tommy Pham

Mike Phillips
Tommy Pham, New York Mets.

Simply put, June wasn’t a month to write home about for the New York Mets, who posted a dreadful 7-19 record in 26 games that put them on the brink of selling at the trade deadline. There was plenty of mediocre pitching that set the stage for the June swoon but the Mets did have a few solid offensive performers in the season’s third month. Brandon Nimmo showcased some power, slugging seven home runs and 18 RBIs in the month, while Starling Marte also showed signs of life but the Mets’ unquestioned top performer in June was outfielder Tommy Pham.

The Mets saw Pham become their most consistent hitter in June as he hit .349 to easily lead the team in batting average. Pham also supplied six home runs and tied Nimmo for the team lead in RBIs with 18, a performance that allowed him to supplant Mark Canha as the starting left fielder. The power production was important as Pete Alonso struggled upon returning from a hand injury while various other veterans went through slumps, often leaving the burden of production to Pham.

Pham’s production is also a rare win for GM Billy Eppler’s offseason, which has seen the majority of its moves provide suboptimal results. The hope remains that Pham can stay hot and help the Mets climb back into the playoff picture but in the worst case scenario the Mets will easily be able to trade him for prospects to help restock their farm system.

Previous Mets Of The Month:

April: 1B Pete Alonso

May: C Francisco Alvarez

Mets
Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

