Mike’s Met Of The Month, April 2023: Pete Alonso

The month of April was an interesting one for the New York Mets, who showcased both why they could win a World Series or fall short of the playoffs again in the span of 30 days. With most of the starting pitchers injured or ineffective, the Mets leaned heavily on their stars to get the job done. While Brandon Nimmo (.330 Batting Average/2 Home Runs/13 RBIs), Jeff McNeil (.298/1/9), Francisco Lindor (4 HR/21 RBI), the unquestioned Met of the Month for April (and two days of March) was first baseman Pete Alonso.

Fewer players in baseball displayed more power in April than Alonso, who tied a club record with 10 home runs in the season’s first month and drove in 25 runs. Alonso paired that power production with a respectable .257 batting average and had a notable heater that helped carry the Mets to a 9-3 stretch over a two-week span. It was also noticeable on days that Alonso wasn’t hitting since the Mets would struggle to score runs, further demonstrating how important Alonso is going to be for the 2023 Mets.

Time will tell if Alonso can defend his Met of the Month virtual trophy over the course of May. The returns of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander should bring the rotation closer to full strength while rookies Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez are starting to get hot. Either way, the Mets will go as far as Alonso can carry them in 2023 and his strong start is an excellent sign for the team.

