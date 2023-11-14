Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Anthony Kay

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Anthony Kay.

Player Review: Anthony Kay

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 32 Appearances, 1 Start, 40.2 Innings Pitched, 5-1 Won-Loss Record, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 2 Blown Saves, 6 Holds, 58:23 K:BB Ratio, .200 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues (Chicago Cubs): 13 Appearances, 11.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 6.35 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 1 Blown Save, 8:8 K:BB Ratio, .267 Batting Average Against, -0.1 WAR

Major Leagues (New York Mets): 3 Appearances, 3.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 5.40 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 3:1 K:BB Ratio, .111 Batting Average Against, -0.1 WAR

Story: After spending the first four years of his big league career with the Toronto Blue Jays, Anthony Kay began 2023 with the Chicago Cubs after being claimed off waivers in December. The Cubs sent Kay to AAA Iowa at the start of the season and he pitched well enough down there to earn a shot in the big league bullpen in June. Kay started out strong, working to a 1.93 ERA in his first 11 appearances, but got hammered in his final two outings to get sent back to Iowa in early August.

The Cubs waived Kay in mid-September to clear a spot on their 40 man roster and he was claimed by the Mets, who originally drafted Kay in 2016 before sending him to Toronto in 2019 as a part of the Marcus Stroman trade. Kay spent 10 days at AAA Syracuse before getting added to the big league bullpen, where he got to have a cool moment finally appearing in a big league game for the team that drafted him. The late arrival didn’t give Kay much of an opportunity to make an impression with the Mets as he worked two scoreless appearances before giving up two runs in two thirds of an inning of mop duty in Game 162 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Grade: Incomplete

While there was no doubt a cool factor seeing Kay finally pitch for the Mets, he simply didn’t make enough appearances to earn a grade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 5%

2024 Role: Middle Reliever

Kay was waived in David Stearns’ first series of moves to clear 40-man roster space and he was claimed by the Oakland A’s, who then tried to outright Kay to AAA Las Vegas. That move didn’t stick as Kay elected to become a free agent, hoping to resume his career somewhere else. Given the Mets’ need for bullpen arms and the fact we don’t know if they would have tried keeping Kay at Syracuse if he cleared waivers, there is a small chance the sides could reunite on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. The fact that Stearns immediately deemed Kay expendable, however, would seem to work against that possibility.

