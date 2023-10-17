Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Abraham Almonte

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We begin the series today with a look at outfielder Abraham Almonte.

Player Review: Abraham Almonte

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 50 Games, 168 At Bats, .220 Batting Average, 37 Hits, 2 Doubles, 13 Home Runs, 35 RBIs, 34 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, 38 Walks, .825 OPS

Major Leagues: 8 Games, 15 At Bats, .167 Batting Average, 1 Hit, 1 Double, 1 Run Scored, 1 Walk, -0.3 WAR

Story: Seeking outfield depth for AAA Syracuse, the Mets signed Almonte to a minor league deal in December of 2022 and invited him to spring training. Almonte failed to make the club out of camp and was assigned to Syracuse, where he spent the first four months of the year until the Mets’ roster purge at the trade deadline. The Mets promoted Almonte to the big club on August 7th to fill a roster spot and he got limited playing time before getting designated for assignment on August 15. After an injury at the big league level created another opportunity for Almonte, the Mets brought him back up. Almonte hung around until August 27th, when he was waived again and outrighted back to Syracuse. That would be the final time Almonte, who collected one hit in 15 at bats, got a big league opportunity with the Mets.

Grade: Incomplete

It’s tough to hand out a grade to Almonte off of just 15 big-league at bats. Even when the Mets were trying to fill playing time, Almonte fell behind the likes of Jonathan Arauz, Danny Mendick, Rafael Ortega and Tim Locastro on the depth chart.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 0%

2024 Role: None

Almonte elected to become a free agent after the season and the Mets’ need to have him occupy space at AAA Syracuse is lessened with several prospects on the verge of a promotion to that level. The Mets will likely seek another player like Almonte on a minor league deal while he tries to resume his big league career in another organization.

