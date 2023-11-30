Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Nimmo

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Player Review: Brandon Nimmo

2023 Stats: 152 Games Played, 592 At Bats, .274 Batting Average, 162 Hits, 30 Doubles, 6 Triples, 24 Home Runs, 68 RBIs, 89 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, 74 Walks, .829 OPS, 4.0 WAR

Story: After re-signing with the Mets on an eight-year deal worth $162 million, Brandon Nimmo entered 2023 looking to prove he was worth his big contract. The Mets got a very similar Nimmo to what they paid for early in the year as he got on base at a prodigious clip while working the count of pitchers in his usual manner. Things changed for Nimmo in the middle of the season as he made a swing change to try and pursue more power for his game.

The results of that swing change were positive as Nimmo set a career-high with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs while also matching his 30 double total from 2022. The other important number for the Mets was that Nimmo played in 152 games, setting a new career-high in that category to start to ease concerns about his injury-prone past. Nimmo did play through a quad issue late in the year that saw him spend some time in left field to ease the strain on it but his season ended a few days early after suffering an AC joint injury making a diving catch in late September. The issue was minor, however, and Nimmo said that he may have been able to avoid the injured list entirely with a cortisone shot if the Mets were playing meaningful games at that point.

Grade: A

Nimmo’s improved power helped him post the third-best WAR of his career, making him well worth his contract in the first year of the new deal.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2030 (Will Earn $20.5 Million In 2024)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2024 Role: Center Fielder

Nimmo will be back as the Mets’ leadoff hitter in 2024 and the team has every reason to expect a solid year from him. It will be worth monitoring the team’s offseason moves to see if new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns tries to add another player capable of playing center field to ease the burden on Nimmo’s legs as he enters his 30s. The games the Mets saw Nimmo play in left field towards the end of this season could be a blue print to help keep him healthy over the next few years before he makes a permanent transition back to a corner outfield spot.

