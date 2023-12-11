Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Brooks Raley

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Brooks Raley.

Player Review: Brooks Raley

2023 Stats: 66 Appearances, 54.2 Innings Pitched, 1-2 Won-Loss Record, 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 3 Saves, 3 Blown Saves, 25 Holds, 61:25 K:BB Ratio, .217 Batting Average Against, 1.4 WAR

Story: After a strong season for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022, Brooks Raley was traded to the New York Mets in exchange for minor league lefty Keyshawn Askew in December. The Mets wanted to add a proven lefty reliever to their bullpen with the ability to get righties out and Raley fit the bill. Raley had some early struggles for the Mets in April, finishing the month with a 4.76 ERA, before landing on the injured list with left elbow inflammation.

The good news for the Mets was that Raley missed essentially the minimum 15-day stint on the IL before returning in mid-May to become one of the few relievers Buck Showalter could trust out of the bullpen. Raley managed to lower his ERA from 4.76 all the way down to 2.37 by the trade deadline, leading to speculation the Mets would move him as part of their fire sale, but the team opted to hang onto Raley as a potential piece of their 2024 plans.

The Mets appeared willing to give Raley a crack at the closer’s chair once David Robertson was traded but quickly pivoted to Adam Ottavino, leaving Raley as the primary set up man down the stretch. Raley was just fine in that role for the rest of the year, giving the Mets a reliable arm in a unit that skewed very young towards the end of the season.

Grade: A

The Mets got exactly what they hoped for from Raley, who was a reliable setup man who could get out both lefties (.250 batting average against) and righties (.189 batting average against). There was a bit of reverse splits for Raley but lefties didn’t do that well against him to make it a major concern.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2024 (Will Earn $6.5 Million in 2024)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2024 Role: Setup Man

The Mets picked up Raley’s 2024 option for $6.5 million and plan to have him be one of their primary bridges to Edwin Diaz out of the bullpen. As of post time Raley would be in line to work the eighth inning but the Mets are expected to pursue both a proper set up man to handle that role as well as a second lefty to share some of that workload with him.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley!