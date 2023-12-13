Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Denyi Reyes

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Denyi Reyes.

Player Review: Denyi Reyes

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues 20 Appearances, 18 Starts, 91.2 Innings Pitched, 2-3 Won-Loss Record, 5.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 72:33 K:BB Ratio, .266 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 9 Appearances, 3 Starts, 19.2 Innings Pitched, 0-2 Won-Loss Record, 7.78 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 1 Hold, 17:8 K:BB Ratio, .309 Batting Average Against, -0.4 WAR

Story: After finishing 2022 in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization, Denyi Reyes joined the Mets on a minor league deal in November with an invitation to spring training. Despite failing to make the club on Opening Day, Reyes was a quick recall from AAA Syracuse on April 4 and was a solid reliever in the early going, working 6.1 scoreless innings over five appearances before being sent down to Syracuse on April 19.

The Mets brought Reyes back on May 1 to serve as a spot starter in the first game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves and it didn’t go well as Reyes was hammered for five runs in 1+ inning of work. That would be the last the Mets would see of Reyes for a while as he was sent back to Syracuse after the game and designated for assignment on July 4th, clearing waivers five days later and remaining at Syracuse.

The calculus for the Mets changed after the trade deadline when they dealt away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, leaving them a bit short on arms capable of eating innings at the major league level. This change led to Reyes getting another spot start in a doubleheader against the Braves in Game 1 on August 12th. That contest saw Reyes pitch better than he did the previous time he faced the Braves, giving up five runs in 4.2 innings of work, but he was one of the faces of the rock bottom moment for the 2023 Mets as they ended up losing that game 21-3.

Reyes got a third spot start against Texas on August 30th and delivered his finest outing as a Met, giving up just two runs in 5.1 innings of work and left in line for a win before the bullpen coughed up his lead in the eighth inning. The Mets sent Reyes back to Syracuse after that game and called him back one last time on September 28th to help out of the bullpen, leading to one final appearance on October 1st when he gave up five runs in 2.1 innings of relief in Game 162 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Grade: D-

Reyes’ start against Texas and his early relief success are the only things saving his grade from a straight F. This was a move that simply didn’t work out for the Mets.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 0%

2024 Role: None

New President of Baseball Operations David Stearns removed Reyes from the 40-man roster on November 6th, attempting to outright him to Syracuse, but Reyes used his veteran status to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. Even though the Mets need plenty of pitching depth going forward it appears there is little interest in a reunion with Reyes, who will look to latch on somewhere else and continue his professional career.

