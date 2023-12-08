Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jose Quintana

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Jose Quintana.

Player Review: Jose Quintana

2023 Stats: 13 Starts, 75.2 Innings Pitched, 3-6 Won-Loss Record, 3.57 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 60:24 K:BB Ratio, .260 Batting Average Against, 1.6 WAR

Story: After a lights-out finish to 2022 in St. Louis, Jose Quintana signed a two-year deal worth $26 million with the New York Mets in December of 2022. Quintana was expected to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic in spring training but had to drop out due to a seemingly minor injury. Further examinations revealed a stress fracture to Quintana’s ribs that required surgery, sidelining him for three and a half months.

Quintana finally made his Mets’ debut in late July and pitched well down the stretch, but the team he rejoined was one about to begin a fire sale of expensive veterans. There were some rumors the Mets would trade Quintana prior to the deadline but they opted to keep him, bumping him up from the No. 4 starter all the way to No. 2 behind Kodai Senga. Quintana gave the Mets much-needed length, recording eight quality starts in 13 tries, but he finished with just a 3-6 record thanks to a frequent lack of run support.

Grade: B+

Aside from two stinkers against Atlanta and Philadelphia, Quintana gave the Mets exactly what they were hoping for when they signed him. The injury situation was unfortunate for Quintana, who had built a strong track record of taking the ball every fifth day prior to joining the Mets.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2024 (Will Earn $13 Million In 2024)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2024 Role: No. 3 Starter

The Mets are counting on better health from Quintana in 2024 as their rotation currently has few sure things outside of him and Senga. Quintana will likely be bumped down to a No. 3 starter once the Mets add a free agent for their rotation but if things don’t go as planned in 2024 the Mets could easily shop Quintana at the deadline since he is on an expiring contract.

