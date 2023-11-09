Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Luis Guillorme.

Player Review: Luis Guillorme

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 22 Games, 73 At Bats, .178 Batting Average, 13 Hits, 3 Doubles, 1 Home Run, 6 RBIs, 10 Runs Scored, 20 Walks, .622 OPS

Major Leagues: 44 Games, 107 At Bats, .224 Batting Average, 24 Hits, 6 Doubles, 1 Triple, 1 Home Run, 9 RBIs, 12 Runs Scored, 10 Walks, .615 OPS, -0.1 WAR

Story: After posting a 1.6 WAR campaign as a super sub for the Mets in 2022, Luis Guillorme returned to the team as their backup infielder in 2023. Guillorme got his usual share of playing time early in the season before the Mets faced a roster crunch with the addition of Mark Vientos to the big club. Instead of cutting their losses with Daniel Vogelbach, the Mets maintained their flexibility by sending Guillorme down to AAA Syracuse in mid-May, taking advantage of his minor league option.

After spending a few weeks in Syracuse, Guillorme was called back when the Mets needed to fill the roster spot of Pete Alonso, who landed on the injured list with a wrist issue. Guillorme played more sparingly this time around but saw his season come to a crashing halt in July, when he suffered a severe calf strain at Fenway Park. The injury cost Guillorme two months and he returned for a cameo appearance in September, where he entered just three games as the Mets were committed to getting as many reps for their young players as possible at that point.

Grade: D

Guillorme’s defense was still very good but his offensive breakthrough from 2022 evaporated, leaving him with little value to the big league club.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Third Time)

Odds Of Returning: 50%

2024 Role: Backup Infielder

Guillorme’s glove is still an asset and new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns indicated that run prevention is a priority for his vision of the Mets, making Guillorme a good fit with two years of team control remaining. The problem is that Guillorme is out of minor league options now, meaning the Mets have to carry him on their 26-man roster or risk exposing him to waivers. The Mets may opt to give Guillorme’s roster spot to Ronny Mauricio, who isn’t as strong defensively as Guillorme but is a better hitter and has minor league options remaining. Don’t be surprised if the Mets either non-tender Guillorme or look to trade him to a team that values his defense enough to find a spot in their everyday lineup for him.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Grant Hartwig!