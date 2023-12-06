Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Michael Perez

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Michael Perez.

Player Review: Michael Perez

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 70 Games, 230 At Bats, .204 Batting Average, 47 Hits, 7 Doubles, 9 Home Runs, 27 RBIs, 27 Runs Scored, 34 Walks, .661 OPS

Major Leagues: 3 Games, 8 At Bats, .500 Batting Average, 4 Hits, 1 Double, 1 Run Scored, 1.125 OPS, 0.3 WAR

Story: After being a late-season pickup in 2022, Michael Perez remained in the Mets’ organization for the start of the 2023 season. Perez failed to make the team out of camp and wound up being the primary catcher at AAA Syracuse quickly once Omar Narvaez landed on the injured list, creating an opening for Francisco Alvarez to join the major league team.

Things changed on May 10 when Tomas Nido landed on the injured list with dry eye syndrome, leading the Mets to promote Perez to the majors to back up Alvarez. Perez’s best day of the season was in his first start against the Washington Nationals on May 13, when he went 4 for 4 with a double and a run scored in the Mets’ 3-2 loss. The Mets only gave him one more start in the next week, however, and sent him back to AAA Syracuse on May 19 to make room for Gary Sanchez on the active roster.

A return to health from Narvaez and Nido really limited Perez’s appeal to the big club for the rest of the year as he was recalled for two brief stints to serve as an extra body off the bench. Perez’s only at bat after May came on October 1, when he went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Grade: Incomplete

The 4-for-4 day was exciting for Perez but it’s hard to give him a grade off of just eight at bats.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 0%

2024 Role: None

Perez was one of the first cuts from the 40-man roster by new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, who outrighted him to Syracuse on October 24th. As a vested veteran, Perez refused the assignment and became a free agent. The Mets have reinforced their catching depth with two waiver claims since then, leaving little room for Perez to return even on a minor league deal.

