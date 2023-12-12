Mets

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Sean Reid-Foley

Sean Reid-Foley, New York Mets.

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley.

Player Review: Sean Reid-Foley

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 22 Appearances, 2 Starts, 22.0 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 4.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 Save, 3 Blown Saves, 2 Holds, 33:11 K:BB Ratio, .145 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 8 Appearances, 7.2 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 3 Holds, 16:6 K:BB Ratio, .148 Batting Average Against, 0.1 WAR

Story: Sean Reid-Foley entered 2023 as an afterthought for the New York Mets due to his ongoing rehab from Tommy John surgery. Things progressed well and Reid-Foley began a rehab assignment in June, completing it by early July. Without an opening in the big league bullpen, the Mets optioned Sean Reid-Foley to AAA Syracuse, where he pitched for the better part of two months before getting recalled to the majors in late August.

Reid-Foley gave a shot in the arm to the Mets’ beleaguered bullpen, working scoreless outings in his first six appearances before a rough Friday night in Minnesota on September 8th, when he gave up three runs in relief of Kodai Senga to suffer a loss. The Mets got just one more appearance from Reid-Foley before he suffered a right lat strain that required a trip to the injured list in mid-September, ending his season as a result.

Grade: B-

Reid-Foley’s return to the major leagues was a success and he showed flashes of the form that made him a reliable reliever for them at points in 2021.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (First Time)

Odds Of Returning: 90%

2024 Role: Middle Reliever

Reid-Foley survived the massive cuts new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns made to the 40-man roster, signifying that Stearns believes Reid-Foley has value to the big-league bullpen. There is value in Reid-Foley’s four years of team control left, although the fact he is out of minor league options means Reid-Foley has to make the big club out of spring training or risk getting exposed to waivers. Expect the Mets to tentatively hold a spot for Reid-Foley in their big league bullpen but the fact he is only slated to make about $800,000 through salary arbitration means the Mets won’t hesitate to waive him if they find a better fit from a reliever who isn’t on the 40-man roster.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Denyi Reyes!

