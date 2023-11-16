Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Tim Locastro

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Tim Locastro.

Player Review: Tim Locastro

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 19 Games, 72 At Bats, .194 Batting Average, 14 Hits, 1 Double, 1 Triple, 2 Home Runs, 10 RBIs, 11 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, 4 Walks, .620 OPS

Major Leagues: 40 Games, 56 At Bats, .232 Batting Average, 13 Hits, 3 Doubles, 2 Home Runs, 3 RBIs, 13 Runs Scored, 6 Stolen Bases, 3 Walks, .731 OPS, 0.4 WAR

Story: After spending the past two years with the New York Yankees, Tim Locastro signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets on January 11. The Mets invited Locastro to spring training and he won a spot on the Opening Day roster as the 26th man thanks to his incredible speed. Manager Buck Showalter used Locastro primarily as a pinch running threat early in the season to try and take advantage of the new rules that made it easier to steal bases. Unfortunately for the Mets, Locastro suffered back spasms and landed on the injured list in mid-April.

The back spasms seemed to heal rather quickly but the Mets let Locastro extend his rehab assignment to the near maximum in order to avoid making a tough roster decision. Locastro hurt his thumb while on rehab, however, and tore a ligament that required surgery and sidelined him until mid-August. By the time Locastro was healthy the Mets’ competitive landscape had changed, making it easy for the Mets to call him up in between games of a doubleheader on August 12th to try and add a bit more respectability to their big league outfield. Locastro received semi-regular playing time the rest of the way and delivered offensive production roughly in line with what he had done throughout his career with a slightly higher batting average.

Grade: C

The role the Mets thought they were going to use Locastro for pretty much changed in the three months he was on the injured list. Locastro went from a pinch running fifth outfielder to a slightly below average regular, which is not his fault and shouldn’t detract from Locastro’s season grade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 0%

2024 Role: None

The Mets removed Locastro from the 40-man roster at the end of the season to avoid paying him arbitration, attempting to outright him to AAA Syracuse. Locastro exercised his right to become a free agent and will look to continue his career elsewhere while the Mets look to find another player who offers Locastro’s skill set with a bit more offensive potential.

