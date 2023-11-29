Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Tomas Nido

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Tomas Nido.

Player Review: Tomas Nido

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 43 Games, 150 At Bats, .273 Batting Average, 41 Hits, 3 Doubles, 5 Home Runs, 14 RBIs, 21 Runs Scored, 11 Walks, .716 OPS

Major Leagues: 19 Games, 56 At Bats, .125 Batting Average, 7 Hits, 1 RBI, 5 Runs Scored, 2 Walks, .278 OPS, -0.8 WAR

Story: After supplanting James McCann as the Mets’ primary catcher late in 2022, Tomas Nido began 2023 as the short-side of a platoon with free-agent acquisition Omar Narvaez. That plan changed quickly when Narvaez got hurt in the Mets’ second series, leading Nido to be the strong side of a platoon with rookie Francisco Alvarez. Mets’ manager Buck Showalter deferred to Nido’s experience, giving him starts in two out of every three games, but his offense was simply non-existent for the first month of the season.

Things turned for Nido in early May when he landed on the injured list with dry eye syndrome, perhaps offering an explanation for his issues at the plate. Nido missed a few weeks but that time was all it took for Alvarez to seize the every day job behind the plate. The Mets activated Nido from the injured list in late May, waiving Gary Sanchez to make room for him on the active roster, where he served primarily as Alvarez’s backup. The return of Narvaez in early June marked the end of Nido’s stint on the active roster as the Mets designated him for assignment on June 5.

Nido cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to AAA Syracuse, allowing him to remain in the organization while he was off the 40-man roster. The Mets never called upon Nido again in the 2023 season and he finished the year as Syracuse’s primary catcher.

Grade: D

The Mets weren’t asking for much out of Nido offensively but delivering a .278 OPS is worse than what some pitchers used to do at the plate. Nido’s defensive value wasn’t nearly enough to save him when Alvarez started hitting and Narvaez returned from the injured list.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2024 (Will Earn $2.1 Million In 2024)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2024 Role: Third Catcher

If the Mets can find a way to move Narvaez they would likely put Nido, who signed a two-year deal that bought out his final arbitration years, back in the majors as the backup catcher. Nido’s choice to remain in the organization makes him a highly-paid third catcher who does offer defensive value to the team. The Mets would want Nido at AAA to help mentor top prospect Kevin Parada when he presumably reaches the level next summer and also serve as injury protection if either Alvarez or Narvaez has to miss some time in 2024.

