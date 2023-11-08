Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Trevor Gott

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Trevor Gott.

Player Review: Trevor Gott

2023 Stats:

Seattle Mariners: 30 Appearances, 29.0 Innings Pitched, 0-3 Won-Loss Record, 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 3 Blown Saves, 7 Holds, 32:8 K:BB Ratio, .277 Batting Average Against, -0.3 WAR

New York Mets: 34 Appearances, 29.0 Innings Pitched, 0-2 Won-Loss Record, 4.34 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 1 Save, 4 Blown Saves, 3 Holds, 30:11 K:BB Ratio, .256 Batting Average Against, 0.1 WAR

Story: After spending 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Trevor Gott was non-tendered and signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Mariners. After settling in as a competent middle reliever, the Mariners traded Gott to the New York Mets in July in a three-player deal that sent Zack Muckenhirn back to Seattle.

The trade made financial sense for Seattle, which got the Mets to take on the nearly $8 million in salary due to Chris Flexen after they designated him for assignment, while the Mets picked up a sorely needed bullpen arm to bolster their middle relief corps. Gott struggled early in his Mets’ tenure, giving up seven runs over four appearances between July 16th and 22nd, but he settled in nicely after that.

The Mets saw Gott pick up his lone save of the season in August, when he bailed out a burnt out bullpen to lock down the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on the 17th. September was Gott’s most effective month as a Met as he allowed just two earned runs in 11 appearances, a span that stretched over 10.1 innings pitched, and allowed him to lower his ERA by over half a run for the season.

Grade: C

Gott’s splits between New York and Seattle were nearly identical and he played the part of a league-average middle reliever for both teams.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Third And Final Time)

Odds Of Returning: 50%

2024 Role: Middle Reliever

Like many other relievers in the Mets’ bullpen, Gott will be arbitration eligible entering the offseason, forcing new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns to make a decision on his future. The Mets acquired Gott with an eye on his extra year of club control but he no longer has a minor league option and the man who acquired Gott, Billy Eppler, is no longer with the organization after resigning in October.

Stearns did sign Gott as a free agent prior to the 2022 season and was no longer making decisions with the Brewers when they non-tendered him, leading to a possibility that he could be retained. It will be a toss-up call on Gott, who should make roughly $2 million next season, as Stearns will have to consider whether he can make better use of his roster spot going forward.

