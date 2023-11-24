Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Tylor Megill

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Tylor Megill.

Player Review: Tylor Megill

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 6 Starts, 27.0 Innings Pitched, 0-3 Won-Loss Record, 8.67 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 14:11 K:BB Ratio, .321 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 25 Starts, 126.1 Innings Pitched, 9-8 Won-Loss Record, 4.70 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 105:58 K:BB Ratio, .282 Batting Average Against, 0.7 WAR

Story: After injuries wiped out a lot of his 2022 season, Tylor Megill entered spring training healthy and hoping to compete for a job on the active roster. After losing a camp battle with David Peterson to serve as the replacement for Jose Quintana in the starting rotation, Megill got another shot when Justin Verlander landed on the injured list just before Opening Day, marking the second consecutive year he began the season in the majors.

Megill got off to another fast start, going 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA in his first five starts, but he started to struggle more in May and June. Peterson’s deeper struggles got him sent back to AAA first and allowed Megill to remain in the big league rotation until mid-June, when he got lit up by the Houston Astros on June 21 to earn a ticket back to AAA Syracuse.

The move to the minors didn’t agree with Megill, who was hammered in six more AAA starts, but the Mets’ decision to trade away Verlander and Max Scherzer at the trade deadline gave him another opportunity to hold down a spot in the big league rotation. Megill continued to struggle in August but righted the ship down the stretch, going 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA in his final eight starts to build some positive momentum entering the offseason.

Grade: C+

Megill had a rough middle of the season but managed to demonstrate some positive value down the stretch, possibly saving his chances of contributing to the big club in 2024. The Mets also had to be encouraged that he managed to get through a full season after Megill dealt with multiple injuries in 2022.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2024 Role: Fifth Starter/Depth Starter

The Mets need a lot of pitching so there is no reason for them to get rid of Megill, who has big league experience, isn’t eligible for salary arbitration yet and has minor league options remaining. Megill would be in the starting rotation if the Mets had to field a team right now but new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns knows that a squad with Megill as its No. 3 starter would be in a lot of trouble.

There is a good chance that Megill will have to compete for the fifth starter slot in spring training with Joey Lucchesi and Jose Butto but the Mets may look to use a sixth starter frequently in 2024 in order to continue giving Kodai Senga some extra rest, which would be Megill’s ticket to more frequent big league exposure. Megill could also be in the mix for a swingman type role similar to the one Trevor Williams employed in 2022 where he’d make some spot starts while serving as the Mets’ long man, although that role could make more sense for a guy like Lucchesi since the Mets have been hesitant to let him go more than two times through the batting order. Either way, Megill is an important part of the Mets’ pitching depth for next season.

