Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Vinny Nittoli

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli.

Player Review: Vinny Nittoli

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 35 Appearances, 2 Starts, 42.2 Innings Pitched, 1-2 Won-Loss Record, 4.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 1 Save, 1 Blown Save, 4 Holds, 47:20 K:BB Ratio, .247 Batting Average Agaisnst

Major Leagues: 3 Appearances, 3.2 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 3:0 K:BB Ratio, .286 Batting Average Against, 0.1 WAR

Story: After spending 2022 with the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization, Vinny Nittoli began 2023 by signing a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs. Nittoli failed to make the club out of spring training and was assigned to AAA Iowa, where he spent the first two months of the season before being traded to the Mets in June for cash considerations.

The Mets saw Nittoli as an opportunity to add a depth arm to their bullpen with minor league options and he was a frequent flier on the Syracuse shuttle, getting called up and sent down three separate times between June and August. Nittoli got into just three games over the course of the season and pitched decently, giving up just one run in 3.1 innings pitched.

Grade: Incomplete

Nittoli showed flashes of promise in his brief big league stints with the Mets but he didn’t pitch enough to earn a grade.

Contract Status: Signed Minor League Contract With Oakland A’s

Odds Of Returning: 0%

2024 Role: None

Nittoli was one of the first players waived by new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns as part of his effort to reshape the Mets’ 40-man roster. The Mets tried to outright Nittoli to AAA Syracuse but he refused the assignment to become a free agent. Nittoli signed a minor league deal with Oakland on November 3rd and will look to crack their Opening Day bullpen out of spring training.

