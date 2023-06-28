“But not to worry, becasue David Peterson pitches tomorrow.” –Me, not being sarcastic at all. And you can’t prove intent, so I was right

Yup. Totally knew that David Peterson would pitch six scoreless innings. Certainly knew it after he gave up a one out single and two walks to load the bases with one out. Sure, I knew he’d get a double play to end the inning, and only walk one more batter the rest of the way. I knew it.

Sure.

But good for Peterson, who had an 8.08 ERA in the majors this season and a 4.86 ERA in Syracuse in 2023. And good for Brandon Nimmo, who had two home runs on the evening. And good for Francisco Lindor, who hit his 200th career dinger and made a sparkler to help Peterson. And good for Tommy Pham, who is commanding an incrementally better prospect with every hit and every run. And good for Daniel Vogelbach, whose solo home run may have swayed one fan into believing that maybe he shouldn’t be tied to the foul pole and covered in bacon grease.

fter the bullpen decided they wanted to make things difficult for everyone. But Peterson got the victory he deserved, and the Mets got the 7-2 victory that they … well, usually I would say that this was a win that they so desperately needed. But let’s face it, this victory probably isn’t going to amount to a hill of beans unless they all turn into Elly de la Cruz and they win 11 more of these in a row and go into the All Star break swingin’ their hoses around like superstars. Maybe after Steve Cohen has his news conference tomorrow, the Mets will be inspired to pull this off.

I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 27, 2023

But most likely, there will be another smll handful of losses coming in the next week and a half. We’ll get our hopes up, and then they’ll be dashed with the next loss. Again. But that won’t stop us from looking for any reason to think that this is going to turn around.

(Editor’s Note: The Mets are playing .500 ball in their last four games.)

Today’s Hate List

Roger Clemens Chase Utley Shane Victorino Larry Jones Hanley Ramirez