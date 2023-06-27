Feel The Excitement!

The Mets lost 2-1.

They are the definition of a bad team. When they score, their pitching stinks. When they pitch somewhat solidly, they don’t hit. And they get three hits against guys like Colin Rea and his lifetime 4.88 ERA. Hell, even saying that they pitched “somewhat solidly” might be kind, as Justin Verlander threw five shutout innings but at 100 pitches, setting the stage for Drew Smith to come back from suspension and make me regret missing him during his suspension by giving up a two run homer to Brewers superstar Joey Weimer.

Joey Weimer.

The bullpen after Smith was great as Buck Showalter used his big guns with a one run deficit, which will be great when there’s a lead to protect tomorrow and we’ll see T.J. McFarland, Reed Garrett, and Elmer Dessens close it out. But tonight, all it meant was that they got the Mets to the 9th with a chance to win with their 3-4-5 hitters coming up. Those 3-4-5 hitters were Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Daniel Vogelbach. Lindor and Alonso grounded out meekly against Devin Williams’ sinker, and Vogelbach popped the ball up to the catcher to end the game.

Williams threw six pitches.

You could feel the non-excitement ooze through the television screen all game. The Mets had the 2022 A.L. Cy Young winner on the mound for them and it had all the juice of a Dillon Gee start. And by the time Williams sent the Mets to a 2-1 loss that felt like 18-4, the vibe was more library than ballpark. But not to worry, becasue David Peterson pitches tomorrow. And when they play the Giants on Friday night there will be a deejay in the outfield.

Colin Rea, by the way.

I’m beginning to think 2022 was a creation of artificial intelligence.

Today’s Hate List

Colin Rea Joey Weimer Ben Davis Spencer Strider Alex Rodriguez