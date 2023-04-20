NFL Draft 2023: Peter Skoronski Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Peter Skoronski is an offensive tackle that played for the Northwestern Wildcats.

He is the grandson of Bob Skoronski, who won five NFL Championships as a tackle with the Green Bay Packers.

Below, we look at Skoronski’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Peter Skoronski, OT

College — Northwestern

Hometown — Park Ridge, IL

Class — Junior

Height — 6’ 4”’

Weight — 313 lbs

Arm Length — 32 1/4’’

Hand Size — 10’’

NFL Draft Projection — Top-10 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

Production Score — 89 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 1st)

Athleticism Score — 84 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 4th)

Total Score — 89 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 1st)

Peter Skoronski NFL Draft Projection

Peter Skoronski will be the first or second offensive tackle off the board.

He is projected to go top 10, according to BetOnline.

Under 10 Draft Position (-175)

Over 10 Draft Position (+135)

After the quarterback position, the next most important thing for a team is to protect the QB.

Skoronski will be a highly valued player in the NFL Draft.

With teams looking to upgrade their offensive line, look for Skoronski to go top 10 in the NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears most notably want to improve their protection in front of Justin Fields.

Chicago taking Skoronski at number nine overall makes sense for the team.

Peter Skoronski Football Statstics

In 2020, Skoronski in his first year started every game for the Wildcats.

He helped pave the way for 16 rushing TDs and 162.8 rushing yards per game average

Helped the offensive line allow just 1.29 sacks per game in the Big Ten regular season, the third-fewest in the conference and 21st in the nation

As a sophomore in 2021, Skoronski started all 12 games.

All-Big Ten First Team (coaches) and All-Big Ten Second Team (media)

Paved the way for Evan Hull’s 1,000-yard season on the ground

In 2022, Skoronski was named AP First Team Preseason All-American.

Finished the season with PFF’s highest pass-blocking grade in the country at 93.0, (also one of highest of all time), allowed only six pressures on 480 pass-blocking snaps

Best PFF single-season pass-blocking grade recorded over the last two years

Named Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year (first ever by an NU lineman)

2022 Unanimous First Team All-American (first ever by an NU player)

Named to 2022 All-Big Ten First Team by coaches and media

Finished as a finalist for the 2022 Outland Trophy, recognizing the nation’s best college interior lineman on both offense and defense

Peter Skoronski 40-Time & Bench Press

Skoronski ran a 5.16 40-Time at the NFL Combine.

His bench press was 30 reps.

Skoronski will be a very good offensive lineman in the NFL

Peter Skoronski Strengths & Weaknesses

Peter Skoronski is a top-two offensive tackle in the draft.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the tackle.

Strengths:

Sets out with an explosive kick-slide into his diagonal sets

Uses proactive hands to attack first

Tremendous footwork and hand usage to counter and collect twists

Washes down run defenders looking to shoop gaps

A clear understanding of positioning and angles at the point of attack

Races out of stance and into position for reach-block success

Weaknesses:

Throws punch a little late and from outside angles

Needs to alter his pass sets and hand attacks to become less predictable

Beaten by long-arm rush moves and driven into the pocket

Average adjustments to second-level movements

Can be beaten by a side-stepping defender at the point of attack