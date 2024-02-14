News

One Dead, At Least 15 Injured In Kansas City Shooting

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Union Station

One person is dead, and at least 10-15 people are injured after a shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday afternoon.

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Celebration

The Kansas City Chiefs Police Department reported that shots had been fired on the west side of Union Station around 2 p.m. local time, shortly after the rally portion of the parade ended.

Two people have been taken into custody.

As of 5 p.m. local time, Graves announced one person was dead, and up to 15 people were injured. According to the Kansas City Fire Department (via ABC News), three victims are in critical condition, and five are in serious condition.

PJ Green tweeted that Children’s Mercy confirmed they are treating 12 patients from the parade, with 11 being children. Nine of those children have gunshot wounds.

Below are reports from official Kansas City law enforcement accounts and reporters.

Chiefs Release Statement

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station after today’s parade and rally,” the Chiefs’ organization said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”

Topics  
Chiefs News
Dan Girolamo

