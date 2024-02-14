One Dead, At Least 15 Injured In Kansas City Shooting

One person is dead, and at least 10-15 people are injured after a shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday afternoon.

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Celebration

NEW: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves says 1 person is deceased and 10-15 are injured after a shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl celebration. 2 suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Dd5Vgs8BBa — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 14, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs Police Department reported that shots had been fired on the west side of Union Station around 2 p.m. local time, shortly after the rally portion of the parade ended.

Two people have been taken into custody.

As of 5 p.m. local time, Graves announced one person was dead, and up to 15 people were injured. According to the Kansas City Fire Department (via ABC News), three victims are in critical condition, and five are in serious condition.

PJ Green tweeted that Children’s Mercy confirmed they are treating 12 patients from the parade, with 11 being children. Nine of those children have gunshot wounds.

As of 4:30, University Health confirmed that they are treating 8 gunshot victims, 2 are in critical condition. 4 others have non gunshot injuries. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 14, 2024

Below are reports from official Kansas City law enforcement accounts and reporters.

Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Update on shooting at Union Station after Chiefs Parade. https://t.co/vFj50HneBH — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

#BREAKING: Gunfire erupts at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Rally 📌#KansasCity | #Missouri Currently, numerous law enforcement and other authorities and Military officials are responding to multiple shots fired at or inside Union Station following the Chiefs' Super… pic.twitter.com/GmYZwh1Ph9 — Sakshi Agarwal (@sakshiish) February 14, 2024

Video: Alyssa Marsh-Contreras

A video sent to KMBC 9 shows KCPD officers taking a person into custody outside of Union Station following a shooting at the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Rally. pic.twitter.com/QtastrVss1 — KMBC (@kmbc) February 14, 2024

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

Chiefs Release Statement

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station after today’s parade and rally,” the Chiefs’ organization said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024