News

NFL Draft 2024: NFL Draft Dates, Schedule, & TV Channel

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL Draft 2023 Expected to Draw 300K Fans in Attendance and Over 10 Million Viewers

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting times of the year for NFL fans and organizations.

These few nights can change an entire organization with just one selection.

Patrick Mahomes was drafted 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and he has won the Kansas City Chiefs three Super Bowls already.

Lives are changed and organizations look to build their future.

The Chicago Bears have the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the draft order is set, trades occur throughout the draft as teams trade up to select a player they want or trade down to receive more draft capital.

We look at the NFL Draft dates, schedule, and TV channels for the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Key Dates & Schedule

The next big NFL event is the 2024 NFL Draft.

Teams look to build their future and are hoping to draft a star.

Sometimes stars are selected much later in the draft.

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27.

Here is the full lineup for the NFL Draft.

  • Thursday, April 25 at 8pm ET
  • Friday, April 26 at 7pm ET
  • Saturday, April 27 at 12pm ET

The first round will take place on Thursday, April 25 at 8pm ET.

On Friday, April 26 at 7pm ET, the second and third rounds will take place.

Rounds 4-7 will start on Saturday, April 27 at noon.

NFL Draft TV Channel

The NFL Draft will take place April 25 – April 27 from Campus Martius Park in Michigan.

Round one begins on Thursday, April 25 at 8pm ET.

You can catch the NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphones, PCs, tablets, and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

You can watch the NFL Draft for free if you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the Draft on ABC.

If you are unable to watch the NFL Draft or miss some of the Draft, highlights will be available across social media platforms of the Networks broadcasting the Draft and YouTube.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
USATSI_22851015_168396541_lowres-2

Ilia Malinin posts highest free skate men’s singles score ever

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2024
News
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes
NFL Free Agency: Marquise Brown, Chiefs Agree to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 16 2024
News
New Jersey basketball state playoff game
Watch: Controversial Finish In New Jersey Basketball State Playoffs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 6 2024
News
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies-Zack Wheeler Contract Extension Makes History
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 4 2024
News
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz strikes gold in men’s 1000 metres at World Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 18 2024
News
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz on pace for a magical weekend in Calgary
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 17 2024
News
Irene Schouten
Netherlands wins two gold medals at 2024 World Speed Skating Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top