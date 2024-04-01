NFL Draft 2024: NFL Draft Dates, Schedule, & TV Channel

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting times of the year for NFL fans and organizations.

These few nights can change an entire organization with just one selection.

Patrick Mahomes was drafted 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and he has won the Kansas City Chiefs three Super Bowls already.

Lives are changed and organizations look to build their future.

The Chicago Bears have the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the draft order is set, trades occur throughout the draft as teams trade up to select a player they want or trade down to receive more draft capital.

We look at the NFL Draft dates, schedule, and TV channels for the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Key Dates & Schedule

The next big NFL event is the 2024 NFL Draft.

Teams look to build their future and are hoping to draft a star.

Sometimes stars are selected much later in the draft.

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27.

Here is the full lineup for the NFL Draft.

Thursday, April 25 at 8pm ET

Friday, April 26 at 7pm ET

Saturday, April 27 at 12pm ET

The first round will take place on Thursday, April 25 at 8pm ET.

On Friday, April 26 at 7pm ET, the second and third rounds will take place.

Rounds 4-7 will start on Saturday, April 27 at noon.

NFL Draft TV Channel

The NFL Draft will take place April 25 – April 27 from Campus Martius Park in Michigan.

Round one begins on Thursday, April 25 at 8pm ET.

You can catch the NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphones, PCs, tablets, and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

You can watch the NFL Draft for free if you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the Draft on ABC.

If you are unable to watch the NFL Draft or miss some of the Draft, highlights will be available across social media platforms of the Networks broadcasting the Draft and YouTube.