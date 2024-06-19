NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Watch Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Deny Florida Panthers in Game 5 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena

Jeff Hawkins
The Edmonton Oilers received their NHL marching orders from their captain.

“We’ve got to go to Florida and do a job and drag them back to Alberta,” Oilers star Connor McDavid said on an X (Twitter) post before Tuesday night’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.

Message received and behind McDavid becoming the NHL’s first skater to collect consecutive four-point efforts, the Oilers upended the Florida Panthers’ championship plans – again – with a 5-3 victory.

Game 6 will be Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers, who trail the Panthers 3-2 in the series, became the fourth team to force a Game 6 after dropping the first three Cup outings. Only one team, the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, rallied from a 3-0 series deficit to capture the league title.

McDavid collected two goals and two assists and defenseman Evan Bouchard compiled three assists to pace the Oilers, who are 4-0 in elimination games this postseason.

(Twitter) users replied to the Panthers coming home and failing for a second time to capture their first league title …

Eager to rebound from the Game 4 rout, the Panthers’ players appeared prepared to hit the ice for the Game 5 challenge …

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner looked loose during the pre-game skate. In his three previous elimination-game starts this spring, Skinner posted a 3-0 mark with a 1.33 goals-against average and .938 save percentage …

Here’s an interesting pre-game statistic. Will right-wing fans of the Panthers now find some reason to cry conspiracy? …

Young (and old) fans eagerly anticipated the Oilers extending the series to Game 6 …

Skinner executed a key early save on Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad’s open snapshot 1 minute 32 seconds into the first period …

Taking advantage of a careless turnover, Connor Brown created a breakaway and connected shorthanded at 5:30 of the first period. It was his first Stanley Cup goal and the second straight game the Oilers opened with marker on the penalty kill. Brown was credited with an assist on the Game 4 opening tally …

The Oilers’ special teams helped extend the lead to 2-0 at 1:58 of the second period as forward Zach Hyman deflected in a Bouchard slap shot on the power play. Bouchard joined McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with at least 30 postseason points, the most by any active defenseman during a single postseason …

McDavid collected his 40th point of the playoffs with a second-period tally, giving the Oiles a 3-0 advantage. McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the lone NHL skaters to reach that postseason milestone …

Up by three, some Oilers’ fans were starting to feel the emotion of remaining alive in the final …

Down by three, some Panthers’ fans were overwhelmed by the moment …

Until Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk stepped up, that is …

Benefitting from McDavid overcoming a double-team to earn a primary assist, firebrand Corey Perry collected his 54th career postseason goal, restoring the Oilers’ three-goal advantage. The power-play tally was his first postseason marker in 21 outings …

With his third helper Tuesday, Bouchard was credited with a league-record 26th postseason assist, most in league history …

The Oilers’ three-goal lead evaporated 14 seconds later when Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues battled in the crease area and overcame a scrum to score at 12:08 of the second period …

Four minutes four seconds into the third period, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who moved up and was paired with Brandon Montour for much of the final 40 minutes, connected to cut the Oilers’ lead to 4-3 …

McDavid clinched the win with an empty-netter after supreme hustle by Tkachuk …

Final score: Oilers 5, Panthers 3 …

Here is a composite of Oilers nation entering Game 6 …

Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Finals Stanley Cup Playoffs
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
