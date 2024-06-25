The rats celebrated in South Florida on Monday night.

For the first time in the franchise’s 30-year history, the Florida Panthers earned a Stanley Cup championship after outlasting the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, in a historic Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Oilers, who rallied from a 3-0 series deficit, failed to become the first team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to rally and capture the seven-game final.

Some legacies were established in Sunrise, Fla., as goalie Sergei Bobrovsky Turned aside 23 of 24 shots to stymie the Oilers. Bobrovsky entered Game 7 having yielded three or more goals in four straight outings after allowing two or fewer in 12 of his previous 13 starts.

Other legacies were left unfulfilled. Connor McDavid, who earned the Conn Smythe Award as the postseason MVP, failed to register a point in his final two outings after registering consecutive four-point outings in Games 4 and 5.

A coaching lifer who has more losses in NHL history (736), summed up his first Cup title: “It was perfect Florida Panther fashion,” he told ESPN. “Nothing is easy.”

X (Twitter) users before the opening faceoff responded to which team will have its players etched onto the Stanley Cup …

The best two words in sports … “Game 7”. The @EdmontonOilers or @FlaPanthers will forever be entrenched in history after tonight #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/8bvJuXT7jE — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2024

Not wanting to miss a historical matchup, some Oilers’ fans paid big bucks for tickets and a “first-class” flight to Florida and Game 7 …

Let’s Go Oilers chant breaks out on a charter flight going from Edmonton to Florida 🙌 95 fans were on the plane, each paying $2,540 CAD, totaling $242,000. Some will sit in suites for Game 7, while others bought their tickets on the secondary market. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/JDubY1ApCf — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) June 24, 2024

Former goalie Roberto Luongo didn’t need to drum up enthusiasm. The 2024 Cup final captured fans’ attention, earning a 36 percent increase in U.S. ratings. Game 7 should spike those numbers …

Tonight’s drummer for Game 7… ROBERTO LUONGO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P7kILZtexY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 25, 2024

After dropping the past three outings, the Panthers needed a good start and they were noticeably more physical they earned their first lead since winning Game 3. A 34-goal scorer during the regular season, Carter Verhaeghe re-directed a wide shot past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. It was his first Cup final goal since Game 1, ending the second-longest postseason drought of his career …

CARTER VERHAEGHE! THE PANTHERS OPEN THE SCORING IN GAME 7 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FtStBCXrUV — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 25, 2024

With the Oilers converting five consecutive breakaways on Bobrovsky, Oilers’ Mathias Janmark skated in alone to tie the score two minutes 17 seconds after falling behind …

MATHIAS JANMARK GETS IT RIGHT BACK 🤯 THE START OF GAME 7 IS ELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/NqzVgAPRYT — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 25, 2024

Panthers’ fans blew up social media following the second-period tripping call on Matthew Tkachuk. It’s in the rule book (Rule 8.6) …

Two minute minor penalty on Matthew Tkachuk for tripping#TimeToHunt | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/1TW49IVent — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) June 25, 2024

The Panthers’ recent scoring slump can be traced to its top-six forwards failing to produce. Sam Reinhart came through with the eventual game-winner in the second period. He did not register a point in his previous three outings …

In Edmonton, with the Oilers trailing during the second intermission, the mood was a bit dim …

It’s 2-1 Florida. Fans here are stressed. The Oilers need to find a goal or two if they want to hoist the Stanley Cup. Buckle up! #LetsGoOilers @CKOMNews @CJMENews pic.twitter.com/zSOt4aYXBc — Shane (@ShaneC06) June 25, 2024

One of the NHL’s top offensive threats, Leon Draisaitl struggled during the Cup final. What will his legacy be after his seven-game performance? …

Been a tough Stanley Cup Final for Leon Draisaitl#LetsGoOilers | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/1byzxx4nLE — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) June 25, 2024

The final seconds of Game 7 and, as Panthers tradition dictates, plastic rats rained down on the ice. …

THE MOMENT THE FLORIDA PANTHERS BECAME STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS‼️🏆 pic.twitter.com/oV0kGxUwTK — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2024

Final score: Panthers 2, Oilers 1 …

Is now it time to start talking about the Corey Perry jinx? …

After 259 days, the longest season in NHL history, the Panthers posed as first-time champs …