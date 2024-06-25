NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Watch Florida Panthers Get Best Of Edmonton Oilers In Game 7 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
panthers Game 7 art (1)

The rats celebrated in South Florida on Monday night.

For the first time in the franchise’s 30-year history, the Florida Panthers earned a Stanley Cup championship after outlasting the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, in a historic Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Oilers, who rallied from a 3-0 series deficit, failed to become the first team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to rally and capture the seven-game final.

Some legacies were established in Sunrise, Fla., as goalie Sergei Bobrovsky Turned aside 23 of 24 shots to stymie the Oilers. Bobrovsky entered Game 7 having yielded three or more goals in four straight outings after allowing two or fewer in 12 of his previous 13 starts.

Other legacies were left unfulfilled. Connor McDavid, who earned the Conn Smythe Award as the postseason MVP, failed to register a point in his final two outings after registering consecutive four-point outings in Games 4 and 5.

A coaching lifer who has more losses in NHL history (736), summed up his first Cup title: “It was perfect Florida Panther fashion,” he told ESPN. “Nothing is easy.”

X (Twitter) users before the opening faceoff responded to which team will have its players etched onto the Stanley Cup …

Not wanting to miss a historical matchup, some Oilers’ fans paid big bucks for tickets and a “first-class” flight to Florida and Game 7 …

Former goalie Roberto Luongo didn’t need to drum up enthusiasm. The 2024 Cup final captured fans’ attention, earning a 36 percent increase in U.S. ratings. Game 7 should spike those numbers …

After dropping the past three outings, the Panthers needed a good start and they were noticeably more physical they earned their first lead since winning Game 3. A 34-goal scorer during the regular season, Carter Verhaeghe re-directed a wide shot past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. It was his first Cup final goal since Game 1, ending the second-longest postseason drought of his career …

With the Oilers converting five consecutive breakaways on Bobrovsky, Oilers’ Mathias Janmark skated in alone to tie the score two minutes 17 seconds after falling behind …

Panthers’ fans blew up social media following the second-period tripping call on Matthew Tkachuk. It’s in the rule book (Rule 8.6) …

The Panthers’ recent scoring slump can be traced to its top-six forwards failing to produce. Sam Reinhart came through with the eventual game-winner in the second period. He did not register a point in his previous three outings …

In Edmonton, with the Oilers trailing during the second intermission, the mood was a bit dim …

One of the NHL’s top offensive threats, Leon Draisaitl struggled during the Cup final. What will his legacy be after his seven-game performance? …

The final seconds of Game 7 and, as Panthers tradition dictates, plastic rats rained down on the ice. …

Final score: Panthers 2, Oilers 1 …

Is now it time to start talking about the Corey Perry jinx? …

After 259 days, the longest season in NHL history, the Panthers posed as first-time champs …

Topics  
Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Finals Stanley Cup Playoffs X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
panthers Game 7 art (1)

NHL Fans Watch Florida Panthers Get Best Of Edmonton Oilers In Game 7 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  50min
NHL News and Rumors
skinner_stuart1280-1040x572
Game 7 Live Updates of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
nhl stanley cup game 6 (1)
NHL Fans Watch Edmonton Oilers’ Defense Clamp Down, Stun Florida Panthers in Game 6 Of Stanley Cup Final At Rogers Place
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid mcwows in game 6 (1)
Live updates of game six of 2024 Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid favored to win playoff mvp (1)
Stanley Cup Final MVP Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid For Conn Smythe Trophy
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor brown scores sh goal game 5 stanley cup (1)
NHL Fans Watch Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Deny Florida Panthers in Game 5 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Game five live updates of 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top