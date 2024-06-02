NHL News and Rumors

NHL Playoff Fans Respond To Florida Panthers Stealing Prime Time, Eastern Conference Finals Series From New York Rangers At Amerant Bank Arena

panthers celebrate game 6 goal (1)

The Florida Panthers – and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky – owned Saturday night.

As the lone major professional playoff game airing during prime time, the Panthers claimed the spotlight by downsizing the New York Rangers’ offense during a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals at Amerant Bank Arena.

Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots as the Panthers claimed the series, 4-2, and advanced to the Stanley Cup finals for the second straight season. The Panthers have not lost a third-period lead in 70 outings.

The teams played with an even score or were within one goal for nearly 90 percent of the series.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Stanley Cup finals getting invaded by rats for a second consecutive season …

Panthers forward Sam Bennett opened the scoring for the Panthers, connecting for the third consecutive outing. Breaking a scoreless tie in the final minute of the first period, Bennett passed to Evan Rodrigues, who sent it back for a one-timer over the glove of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (32 saves) …

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk recorded eight hits through 40 minutes. He absorbed some abuse, too …

The Panthers appeared to carry the play through much of the opening two periods Saturday, but only converted once, leaving the door open for the Rangers. The one goal was a big one, though …

Down 1-0 entering the third period, the Rangers were a team that shouldn’t have felt much pressure. With six postseason comeback wins and 34 for the entire season, the Rangers established an NHL record, but couldn’t get it done in Game 6 …

Entering the third period Saturday night, the Rangers needed a bit of past mojo …

Backed by Bobrovsky, the Panthers possess a plus-13 goal differential in the third period during the playoffs …

Panthers’ Vladimir Tarasenko scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 9:08 of the final frame. It was his first point in the series …

Through the Rangers’ final two-plus games, they entered the final period with just one five-on-five goal. The Rangers claimed a 2-1 series lead, but dropped three in a row, their longest losing streak since January, despite Shesterkin’s efforts …

Artemi Panarin scored late in the third period, ending his eight-game game goaless skid. He scored 49 during the regular season and one too little, too late in the conference finals …

Rats! Final score: Panthers 2, Rangers 1 …

With the Rangers’ loss, it marked the 11th consecutive season the NHL’s top regular-season club, the Presidents’ Trophy winner, failed to qualify for the Cup finals …

Set to compete in their third Stanley Cup finals, the Panthers seek their first league title. They were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and fell in five games to Vegas last season. Panthers coach Paul Maurice also guided the Carolina Hurricanes to the Cup finals in 2002 …

The Panthers were the first Stanley Cup-losing team to return to the finals since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. The Penguins avenged their ‘08 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings. Will the Panthers do the same? …

The Rangers fell in the conference finals for the second time in three seasons …

With Game 6 of the Western Conference final scheduled for Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers have a chance to advance and meet the Panthers. If the Oilers qualify for the Cup finals, Game 1 would start in Sunrise, Fla. If the Dallas Stars come back and win the series, however, they would host the Cup opener June 8 …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top