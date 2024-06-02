The Florida Panthers – and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky – owned Saturday night.

As the lone major professional playoff game airing during prime time, the Panthers claimed the spotlight by downsizing the New York Rangers’ offense during a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals at Amerant Bank Arena.

Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots as the Panthers claimed the series, 4-2, and advanced to the Stanley Cup finals for the second straight season. The Panthers have not lost a third-period lead in 70 outings.

The teams played with an even score or were within one goal for nearly 90 percent of the series.

X (Twitter) users replied to the Stanley Cup finals getting invaded by rats for a second consecutive season …

The Florida Panthers final boss: pic.twitter.com/HhdR4CK9d6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 2, 2024

Panthers forward Sam Bennett opened the scoring for the Panthers, connecting for the third consecutive outing. Breaking a scoreless tie in the final minute of the first period, Bennett passed to Evan Rodrigues, who sent it back for a one-timer over the glove of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (32 saves) …

SAM BENNETT SCORES WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT IN THE FIRST 🚀 pic.twitter.com/skPEdzUtM2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 2, 2024

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk recorded eight hits through 40 minutes. He absorbed some abuse, too …

Matthew Tkachuk wanted a slashing penalty on his breakaway opportunity pic.twitter.com/ACCqNPKQl3 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 2, 2024

The Panthers appeared to carry the play through much of the opening two periods Saturday, but only converted once, leaving the door open for the Rangers. The one goal was a big one, though …

“I can’t remember anyone else in their NHL career having this steep of an improvement.” @kbieksa3 on Sam Bennett’s impact. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tQFhuO3MIk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 1, 2024

Down 1-0 entering the third period, the Rangers were a team that shouldn’t have felt much pressure. With six postseason comeback wins and 34 for the entire season, the Rangers established an NHL record, but couldn’t get it done in Game 6 …

no one deserved the cup more than igor did #NYR pic.twitter.com/jvzg72JAeE — p – em (@kreidsbanejad) June 2, 2024

Entering the third period Saturday night, the Rangers needed a bit of past mojo …

Need someone to have that Messier ECF 94 performance in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/1HPT9jID1Y — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) June 2, 2024

Backed by Bobrovsky, the Panthers possess a plus-13 goal differential in the third period during the playoffs …

Panthers’ Vladimir Tarasenko scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 9:08 of the final frame. It was his first point in the series …

WELCOME TO THE TARASENKSHOW PANTHERS ARE 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM GOING BACK TO THE STANLEY CUP FINAL @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/GEpD4KxXFH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 2, 2024

Through the Rangers’ final two-plus games, they entered the final period with just one five-on-five goal. The Rangers claimed a 2-1 series lead, but dropped three in a row, their longest losing streak since January, despite Shesterkin’s efforts …

Igor Shesterkin gave everything in this playoff run … – Faced 524 shots in 16 games

– .926 save-percentage

– Rangers out-shot in 13 of 16 games in playoffs Never stopped competing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L2RCMrt6t9 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 2, 2024

Artemi Panarin scored late in the third period, ending his eight-game game goaless skid. He scored 49 during the regular season and one too little, too late in the conference finals …

Artemi Panarin gives the Rangers life with 1:39 to go pic.twitter.com/HIo9UYkPHV — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) June 2, 2024

Rats! Final score: Panthers 2, Rangers 1 …

NEXT STOP: THE STANLEY CUP FINAL pic.twitter.com/vNOpIb1Gml — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 2, 2024

With the Rangers’ loss, it marked the 11th consecutive season the NHL’s top regular-season club, the Presidents’ Trophy winner, failed to qualify for the Cup finals …

A battle through the very end. Respect, @FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/55zUZ0XmAL — x – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 2, 2024

Set to compete in their third Stanley Cup finals, the Panthers seek their first league title. They were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and fell in five games to Vegas last season. Panthers coach Paul Maurice also guided the Carolina Hurricanes to the Cup finals in 2002 …

The Panthers were the first Stanley Cup-losing team to return to the finals since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. The Penguins avenged their ‘08 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings. Will the Panthers do the same? …

The last time a Team Went Back to the Cup Finals after losing the previous year. Was the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins who went on to win the Stanley Cup.#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/wyWndxdJ2W — Justinnnnnn☕️🤗 (@fivefortweeting) June 2, 2024

The Rangers fell in the conference finals for the second time in three seasons …

Let’s enjoy the last moments of this season together. #NYR pic.twitter.com/GOOPuT1DZu — p – Justin (@justinc_99) June 2, 2024

With Game 6 of the Western Conference final scheduled for Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers have a chance to advance and meet the Panthers. If the Oilers qualify for the Cup finals, Game 1 would start in Sunrise, Fla. If the Dallas Stars come back and win the series, however, they would host the Cup opener June 8 …

WON GAME 5⃣ FEELIN’ ALIVE The #Oilers defeat the Stars 3-1 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Final.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/eLMU5GUbhG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 1, 2024