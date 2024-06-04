The Edmonton Oilers made National Hockey League history in game six of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday. In the 2-1 Oilers win over the Dallas Stars, they only had 10 shots as a team. That is tied for the least number of shots on goal by a single team that won a playoff game in NHL history. The bottom line is the Oilers got it done on Sunday, and as a result won the best out of seven series four games to two. With the win, they are going to their eighth Stanley Cup Finals in franchise history.

Who have also had 10 shots on goal and won a playoff game?

Two other teams have accomplished the feat. The Chicago Black Hawks only had 10 shots on goal on April 13, 1974 in a 1-0 Black Hawks win over the Los Angeles Kings in game three of their quarterfinal series. Chicago won the best out of five series three games to one. Chicago’s lone goal came at the 40 second mark of the first period. Left winger Germain Gagnon of Chicoutimi, Quebec scored the game-winning goal from Hall of Famer Stan Mikita and Cliff Koroll of Canora, Saskatchewan. Meanwhile Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario made 32 saves for the shutout.

Then on April 9, 1990, the New Jersey Devils only needed 10 shots to beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 in game three of the Patrick Division Semifinals, a series the Capitals eventually won four games to two. New Jersey was outshot 21-10. The Devils goal scorers were defenseman Ken Daneyko of Windsor, Ontario and Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan of Mimico, Ontario.

Who scored for the Oilers and who got the shots on goal?

The Oilers got power-play goals from Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario and Zach Hyman of Toronto, Ontario. Hyman led the Oilers with three shots on goal, while McDavid had two shots on goal. The five Oilers with one shot on goal were defensemen Evan Bouchard of Oakville, Ontario and Philip Broberg of Orebro, Sweden, and forwards Dylan Holloway of Calgary, Alberta, Ryan McLeod of Mississauga, Ontario and Corey Perry of Peterborough, Ontario.