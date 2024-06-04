NHL News and Rumors

Oilers tie NHL record in game six of the 2026 Western Conference Finals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23419156_168396541_lowres-2

The Edmonton Oilers made National Hockey League history in game six of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday. In the 2-1 Oilers win over the Dallas Stars, they only had 10 shots as a team. That is tied for the least number of shots on goal by a single team that won a playoff game in NHL history. The bottom line is the Oilers got it done on Sunday, and as a result won the best out of seven series four games to two. With the win, they are going to their eighth Stanley Cup Finals in franchise history.

Who have also had 10 shots on goal and won a playoff game?

Two other teams have accomplished the feat. The Chicago Black Hawks only had 10 shots on goal on April 13, 1974 in a 1-0 Black Hawks win over the Los Angeles Kings in game three of their quarterfinal series. Chicago won the best out of five series three games to one. Chicago’s lone goal came at the 40 second mark of the first period. Left winger Germain Gagnon of Chicoutimi, Quebec scored the game-winning goal from Hall of Famer Stan Mikita and Cliff Koroll of Canora, Saskatchewan. Meanwhile Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario made 32 saves for the shutout.

Then on April 9, 1990, the New Jersey Devils only needed 10 shots to beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 in game three of the Patrick Division Semifinals, a series the Capitals eventually won four games to two. New Jersey was outshot 21-10. The Devils goal scorers were defenseman Ken Daneyko of Windsor, Ontario and Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan of Mimico, Ontario.

Who scored for the Oilers and who got the shots on goal?

The Oilers got power-play goals from Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario and Zach Hyman of Toronto, Ontario. Hyman led the Oilers with three shots on goal, while McDavid had two shots on goal. The five Oilers with one shot on goal were defensemen Evan Bouchard of Oakville, Ontario and Philip Broberg of Orebro, Sweden, and forwards Dylan Holloway of Calgary, Alberta, Ryan McLeod of Mississauga, Ontario and Corey Perry of Peterborough, Ontario.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Oilers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid mcwows in game 6 (1)

NHL Playoff Fans Respond To Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Shooting Past Dallas Stars At Rogers Place, Advancing To Stanley Cup Finals

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
panthers celebrate game 6 goal (1)
NHL Playoff Fans Respond To Florida Panthers Stealing Prime Time, Eastern Conference Finals Series From New York Rangers At Amerant Bank Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 2 2024
NHL News and Rumors
oilers stars game 5 (1)
NHL Playoff Fans Watch Edmonton Oilers’ Defense Dominate Dallas Stars At American Airlines Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23257314_168396541_lowres-3
Panthers one win away from 2024 Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin wins 2024 Lady Byng Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22136751_168396541_lowres-2
NHL Conference Finals now a best of three
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 30 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: NHL Awards
Blue Jackets name Don Waddell GM and President of Hockey Operations
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top