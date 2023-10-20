News

Olympic Champion Janet Evans’ Daughter Sydney Willson Verbally Commits To Swim For Princeton

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Janet Evans

Four-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Janet Evans was the teenage sensation of the 1988 Olympic Games, and she was also an accomplished collegiate swimmer at Stanford University.

Evans, now 52, has her own family, and her daughter Sydney appears to be following in her swimming footsteps.

Sydney is a high school junior who is coached by Evans’ former coach Mark Schubert in Lake Forest, California.

She recently verbally committed to swim at Princeton University beginning in 2025.

 

In a video from her sophomore season, Willson talked about her love of the sport, her goals, and the positive influence her mother has on her swimming career.

Like her mother, Willson competes in distance freestyle events.

Is she a future Olympian?

It is possible.

According to swimswam.com, the JSerra Catholic High School junior recently placed 16th in the 800-meter free at Junior Nationals with her personal best time of 8:50.78.

Evans is a native Californian as is Willson.

If Willson were to make a run at Olympic glory, it could be close to home in 2028 when the Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
