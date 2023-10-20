Four-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Janet Evans was the teenage sensation of the 1988 Olympic Games, and she was also an accomplished collegiate swimmer at Stanford University.

Did you know that Janet Evans was only 17 when she won her first Olympic gold medal 🤯 She became one of the greatest swimmers in history, winning a total of 5 medals 🏅 This #WomensHistoryMonth, we celebrate Janet’s legacy & impact on women’s sports!@janetevans | #LA28 pic.twitter.com/rNzNRyaxpC — LA28 (@LA28) March 23, 2023

Evans, now 52, has her own family, and her daughter Sydney appears to be following in her swimming footsteps.

Sydney is a high school junior who is coached by Evans’ former coach Mark Schubert in Lake Forest, California.

She recently verbally committed to swim at Princeton University beginning in 2025.

In a video from her sophomore season, Willson talked about her love of the sport, her goals, and the positive influence her mother has on her swimming career.

Like her mother, Willson competes in distance freestyle events.

Is she a future Olympian?

It is possible.

According to swimswam.com, the JSerra Catholic High School junior recently placed 16th in the 800-meter free at Junior Nationals with her personal best time of 8:50.78.

Evans is a native Californian as is Willson.

If Willson were to make a run at Olympic glory, it could be close to home in 2028 when the Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles.

Janet Evans HS HOF from El Dorado HS giving the opening Keynote address- Olympics 2028 coming home to LA #playforall #cifstate pic.twitter.com/PrEN5fAkbI — Roger Blake (@rblakecif) October 27, 2017