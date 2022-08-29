Ravens outlast Washington in meaningless PS3…except for these guys…

Turns out the only preseason games worse than the old PS4’s are the new PS3’s. Very few starters if any, and even then they are in civilian clothing by halftime.
What does still matter is the final audition for a few new guys and a few older guys on the bubble.
Baltimore extended its NFL-record preseason winning streak to 23 games with Saturday night’s 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Ravens completed their sixth straight undefeated preseason, which is just an example of random circumstances, since there is zero correlation from preseason record to ultimate final W-L record.
But Clifton Brown of Ravens Media pointed out the real reason the PS3 game is played—to get a roster value estimate on the several players still trying to make the team or the practice squad.
Here are Brown’s roster futures evaluations based on the final exhibition game:
WR Demarcus Robinson
Robinson sparkled in his Ravens debut, which was highly impressive after just four practices with the team prior to Saturday’s game. He finished with four catches for 135 yards in his Ravens debut. The double move was the main weapon in Robinson’s bag, which he used to burn Washington cornerback Danny Johnson for a 67-yard touchdown, high-stepping his way to the end zone. Robinson then doubled down on the double move to beat Commanders cornerback DeJuan Neal for a 52-yard catch in the third quarter.
C Tyler Linderbaum
In his first NFL game action, the 25th-overall pick started and played the first three series. After a foot injury suffered during training camp, Linderbaum moved without restriction, and said after the game that he will be ready to play Week 1 against the Jets. Linderbaum said this recent foot injury was far less severe than the one he suffered in college.
DT Isaiah Mack
With three tackles including ½ sack, Mack had another impactful game at defensive tackle. The Ravens are loaded on the defensive line. After spending last season on the practice squad, Mack has played at a high level since the start of training camp. Third-round pick Travis Jones suffered a knee injury against Arizona, which will sideline him for at least four more weeks and could open up a spot for Mack on the 53-man roster.
DT Aaron Crawford
Crawford racked up two tackles, including one for a loss, and one quarterback hit. He had another quarterback hit but that was flagged for a questionable roughing the passer penalty. Crawford was tossing blockers. However, he suffered a groin injury in the second half that “could be serious.”
ILB Josh Ross
Leading the team with 11 tackles, Ross continued to build a strong case to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. Ross has an obvious nose for the football and plays fast. He had several impressive hits, including a tackle that stopped Washington running back Reggie Bonnafon in his tracks, followed by tackle for a 2-yard loss on the next series. Ross did miss an opportunity for a sack late in the game.
ILB Kristian Welch
Leading the Ravens with 2 ½ sacks, Welch took advantage of extended playing time and was made plays at key moments. He put consistent pressure on Washington quarterback Sam Howell as a blitzer, and after leaving the game in the second half, Welch re-entered the action late in the game and helped Baltimore seal the victory. Welch said he has been focused on his performance while not obsessing about his chances to make the roster.
QB Anthony Brown
The undrafted rookie tossed perfectly thrown passes on Robinson’s touchdown and on Binjimen Victor’s 50-yard catch. Tyler Huntley only played two series, but Brown played with poise (15 for 19, 256 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) and excellent showed his potential as an NFL quarterback even if the Ravens have no room for him on the 53-man roster. Brown was also effective with his legs, scoring Baltimore’s final touchdown a on a 6-yard run when he sat in the pocket, surveyed the field, then took off and won a footrace to the corner of the end zone. Brown said he has been inspired by Huntley’s journey to the NFL as an undrafted quarterback who has solidified his place as Lamar Jackson’s backup.