Ravens outlast Washington in meaningless PS3…except for these guys…

Turns out the only preseason games worse than the old PS4’s are the new PS3’s. Very few starters if any, and even then they are in civilian clothing by halftime.

What does still matter is the final audition for a few new guys and a few older guys on the bubble.

Baltimore extended its NFL-record preseason winning streak to 23 games with Saturday night’s 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Ravens completed their sixth straight undefeated preseason, which is just an example of random circumstances, since there is zero correlation from preseason record to ultimate final W-L record.

But Clifton Brown of Ravens Media pointed out the real reason the PS3 game is played—to get a roster value estimate on the several players still trying to make the team or the practice squad.

Here are Brown’s roster futures evaluations based on the final exhibition game:

WR Demarcus Robinson