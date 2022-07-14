SeatGeek Increases NASCAR Ticket Sales 29x for the Daytona 500

While the 65th annual Daytona 500 isn’t until February 2023, preparations are already underway as the aggressive resurgence of NASCAR continues following the announcement of a brand-new partnership with technology company SeatGeek.

After years of seeing blocks of empty stadium seats and viewership falling, the sport is experiencing a new wave of fans consuming the action-packed, high-octane races both on TV as well as at the track.

With demand for tickets increasing year-on-year and stadium capacities returning to their former glory, technology company SeatGeek has seized the opportunity to stake their own claim on the sport.

Along with NASCAR, they announced a deal on Tuesday to become to main ticket exchange for a whole host beloved stock car racing events.

The richest race on the circuit, the Daytona 500, was a hugely successful sell-out event back in February of this year, and the company signed on as the preferred ticket exchange in order to test the waters for the impending partnership deal.

Jeff Ianello, EVP of client partnerships at SeatGeek said; “We drove nearly 29 X gross ticket sales, more than more than the previous year, based on the amount of traffic we got.

“And also, the introduction of a new customer with that Gen Z customer. Our technology allows the fans to look at the screen and have a fuller fan experience, track fan experience than they would’ve had in the past.

“There’s this expectation for a fan, especially a younger fan and a Gen Z fan to have a better purchasing experience, a more elevated purchasing experience.”

To provide a bit of context as to the scale of SeatGeek’s work, they currently hold partnerships with some of the biggest sporting leagues in the world including the NBA, the English Premier League as well as the NFL.

Through interactive initiatives such as downloading pre-event applications on your smartphone, as well as live ticket holder experiences such as influencer appearances and music events, the company are hoping to draw a younger audience to NASCAR with a view to building a long-standing fan-base.