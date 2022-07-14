The Sports Daily

SeatGeek Increases NASCAR Ticket Sales 29x for the Daytona 500

charlierhodes
Linkedin
NASCAR

While the 65th annual Daytona 500 isn’t until February 2023, preparations are already underway as the aggressive resurgence of NASCAR continues following the announcement of a brand-new partnership with technology company SeatGeek.

After years of seeing blocks of empty stadium seats and viewership falling, the sport is experiencing a new wave of fans consuming the action-packed, high-octane races both on TV as well as at the track.

With demand for tickets increasing year-on-year and stadium capacities returning to their former glory, technology company SeatGeek has seized the opportunity to stake their own claim on the sport.

Along with NASCAR, they announced a deal on Tuesday to become to main ticket exchange for a whole host beloved stock car racing events.

The richest race on the circuit, the Daytona 500, was a hugely successful sell-out event back in February of this year, and the company signed on as the preferred ticket exchange in order to test the waters for the impending partnership deal.

NASCAR

Jeff Ianello, EVP of client partnerships at SeatGeek said; “We drove nearly 29 X gross ticket sales, more than more than the previous year, based on the amount of traffic we got.

“And also, the introduction of a new customer with that Gen Z customer. Our technology allows the fans to look at the screen and have a fuller fan experience, track fan experience than they would’ve had in the past. 

“There’s this expectation for a fan, especially a younger fan and a Gen Z fan to have a better purchasing experience, a more elevated purchasing experience.”

To provide a bit of context as to the scale of SeatGeek’s work, they currently hold partnerships with some of the biggest sporting leagues in the world including the NBA, the English Premier League as well as the NFL.

Through interactive initiatives such as downloading pre-event applications on your smartphone, as well as live ticket holder experiences such as influencer appearances and music events, the company are hoping to draw a younger audience to NASCAR with a view to building a long-standing fan-base.

 

Topics  
The Sports Daily Updates
Linkedin

charlierhodes

Sports writer at Finixio producing content across several sites. Published on leading brands such as 90min and Chekd Media and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

charlierhodes

Linkedin
Sports writer at Finixio producing content across several sites. Published on leading brands such as 90min and Chekd Media and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

Related To The Sports Daily

The Sports Daily
USA

USA vs Morocco Odds, Picks And Predictions

charlierhodes  •  May 31 2022
The Sports Daily
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | New York Sports Betting
Top 5 Fussball-Wettanbieter für das Finale der Champions League – Schweizer Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  May 28 2022
The Sports Daily
how to bet on champions league 2022 in California
Top 5 Fußball-Wettanbieter für das Champions League Finale – Österreichischer Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  May 28 2022
The Sports Daily
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | DC Sports Betting
Top 5 Fußball-Wettanbieter für das Finale der Champions League – Deutscher Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  May 28 2022
The Sports Daily
Champions League
How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 | UAE Sports Betting Sites
charlierhodes  •  May 28 2022
The Sports Daily
Champions League
How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 | New Zealand Sports Betting Sites
charlierhodes  •  May 28 2022
The Sports Daily
Champions
How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 | Singapore Sports Betting Sites
charlierhodes  •  May 28 2022
More The Sports Daily News