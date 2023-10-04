News

Simone Biles Leads Team USA To 7th Straight World Title

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Simone Biles

Those who thought the 2021 Toyko Olympics was the end of Simone Biles’s gymnastics career are proven wrong yet again by her performance at the 2023 Antwerp World Championships.

This is the seventh straight world title for Team USA, a feat that has never happened before.

Biles was the undisputed leader of a very talented team consisting of Skye Blakely, Kayla Dicello, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Robinson, and Leanne Wong who secured the gold medal for Team USA.

For the 26-year-old Biles, this win comes 10 years to the day when she won her first world team title.

She reflected afterward that all are special, but this one feels different because she is older and has a different perspective.

Biles further cemented her status as the greatest of all time.

With this win, she becomes the most decorated female gymnast in history with 33 medals in Olympic and world competitions.

All indications are that Biles will be in Paris competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

This has been a monumental comeback, but in hindsight, we should not be surprised.

She is the GOAT after all.

Brazil and France won silver and bronze medals respectively, both finishing more than two points behind Team USA in the final standings.

Congratulations Team USA!

News
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

