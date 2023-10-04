Simone Biles Leads Team USA To 7th Straight World Title

Those who thought the 2021 Toyko Olympics was the end of Simone Biles’s gymnastics career are proven wrong yet again by her performance at the 2023 Antwerp World Championships.

SIMONE. BILES. With this final routine to secure the gold medal, the U.S. became the only team in history to win 7 consecutive world team titles. #Antwerp2023 pic.twitter.com/DCXyvRbHHY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) October 4, 2023

This is the seventh straight world title for Team USA, a feat that has never happened before.

Biles was the undisputed leader of a very talented team consisting of Skye Blakely, Kayla Dicello, Shilese Jones, Joscelyn Robinson, and Leanne Wong who secured the gold medal for Team USA.

For the 26-year-old Biles, this win comes 10 years to the day when she won her first world team title.

She reflected afterward that all are special, but this one feels different because she is older and has a different perspective.

Biles further cemented her status as the greatest of all time.

With this win, she becomes the most decorated female gymnast in history with 33 medals in Olympic and world competitions.

With Team USA’s record seventh team title, Simone Biles is now the most decorated female gymnast in HISTORY with 33 combined medals from the Olympics and worlds 👏 #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/06nCtzQs1I — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2023

All indications are that Biles will be in Paris competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

This has been a monumental comeback, but in hindsight, we should not be surprised.

She is the GOAT after all.

Brazil and France won silver and bronze medals respectively, both finishing more than two points behind Team USA in the final standings.

Congratulations Team USA!