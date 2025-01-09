NHL News and Rumors

State of Florida to host two NHL outdoor games in 2025-26

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
LoanDepot Park

The state of Florida will host two outdoor games during the 2025-26 National Hockey League regular season according to nhl.com. One game will be played in Tampa Bay, and one game will be played in Miami.

Florida Panthers will host the 2026 Winter Classic

The Panthers will host the New York Rangers on January 2, 2026 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The stadium is the regular host of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball. It has a retractable roof and has a capacity of 36,742. It will be interesting to see if the NHL will be able to increase the seating capacity for the game. In 2017, a total of 37, 446 spectators saw the Dominican Republic beat the United States during Pool C action at the World Baseball Classic. It was quite the comeback for the Dominican Republic as they were trailing the Americans 5-0 in the sixth inning.

This will be the second Winter Classic held in a stadium with a retractable roof. The first was at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, as the Seattle Kraken blanked the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on a shutout by Joey Daccord of North Andover, Massachusetts in 2024.

This will be the sixth outdoor game for the New York Rangers. They have previously played in three Stadium Series games and this will be their third Winter Classic. While the Panthers are second in the Atlantic Division this season,  it has simply been a horrendous season for the Rangers. At the beginning of the year, they were expected to be Stanley Cup contenders. Now they are four points back the Columbus Blue Jackets for a playoff spot.

Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 2026 Stadium Series

The Lightning will host the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium on February 1 in Tampa, Florida with a capacity crowd of 69,218. The stadium hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League. Tampa Bay previously beat the Nashville Predators at the 2022 Stadium Series in Tennessee. The Bruins have played four Winter Classics, but this will be their first Stadium Series game.

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Tampa Bay Lightning
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
LoanDepot Park

State of Florida to host two NHL outdoor games in 2025-26

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Preseason-Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
Wild center Marco Rossi named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21916463_168396541_lowres-3
Matthew Knies records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25109483_168396541_lowres-2
Blues left winger Brandon Saad records third career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25092120_168396541_lowres-2
Blues defensemen shine in Winter Classic win over Blackhawks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24904808_168396541_lowres-2
Artturi Lehkonen records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22100849_168396541_lowres-2
Alex Tuch records third career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top