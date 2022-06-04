Suddenly the Ravens’ secondary is a defensive strength

“Potentially, it could be a huge advantage,” Macdonald said. “The more we keep offenses guessing and the more that we’re putting our best guys out there that can go play fast … this is the time of year to try those things out. As we get closer to kickoff, then we’ll start narrowing it down, so we can go play.”

Last season, Baltimore allowed an NFL-high 4,742 passing yards, the most in franchise history. While injuries to Peters, Humphrey and many others played a major part in Baltimore’s defensive demise, Humphrey acknowledged the secondary did not play up to the standard he expects.

“I think we definitely had some letdowns last year in the secondary,” Humphrey said. “So we’re kind of revamping, getting some guys back healthy, adding a couple pieces. I’m really excited about the guys we (took) in the draft and the guys we picked up in free agency.”

Macdonald finds creative ways to use talent. During his one season as Michigan’s defensive coordinator, No. 2-overall pick Aiden Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) blossomed into a terrorizing pass rusher, Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo developed into one of the country’s best outside linebackers, and Dax Hill (Bengals) became a do-it-all safety/cornerback who was also a first-round pick.

Macdonald is reluctant to take credit for Michigan’s success, but there’s no question he looks for multiple ways to tailor his system to his players’ strengths.

“‘Hutch’ [Hutchinson] was just a really rugged guy who’s a great player, and we kind of tweaked his position a little bit, and he slimmed down, and it ended up being a great role for him,” Macdonald said. “With ‘Jabo’ [Ojabo], he hadn’t played as much, so we just saw a 6-4, 6-5 guy that could fly, and we’re like, ‘Well, why don’t we just get this guy to rush the passer every down?’ And it worked out for us.”

Williams’ range at safety should make Baltimore less susceptible to giving up big plays, allowing others to play more aggressively underneath. Williams and Fuller have combined for 35 career interceptions, and no cornerback has more interceptions than Peters (31) since he entered the NFL in 2015. They are playmakers, and after the Ravens tied for 29th in the NFL with just 15 takeaways last season, forcing more turnovers is a huge focus for next season.

OTAs have given Williams a chance to see where his skillset fits, and he’s getting a clear picture of Macdonald’s scheme.