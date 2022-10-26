The Colts Benched Matt Ryan To Save Money On His Contract

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 3-3-1 after losing to the division-rival Tennessee Titans for the second time this season.

Following the loss, Colts’ owner Jim Irsay announced that the team would be benching 15-year veteran Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

But does Ehlinger really give the Colts the best chance to win or was Matt Ryan benched for a different reason?

Did Matt Ryan’s Contract Play A Role In His Benching?

Last week’s loss put the Colts a half-game back of the Titans in the AFC South division standings and also awarded the tiebreaker to Tennessee.

Instead of opting to remain competitive, the Colts stunned the NFL and its fans on Monday by announcing that starting quarterback Matt Ryan would be benched for the remainder of the season in favor of sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger.

While Ehlinger has reportedly impressed in practice, the move was still a puzzling one considering the second-year quarterback from Texas has never thrown a pass during an NFL regular season game.

According to Ryan’s contract, $12 million of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed. However, that number can more than double if Ryan were to get hurt, which seems inevitable given how poorly the Colts’ offensive line has played this season.

Through seven games, Ryan has been sacked 24 times, tied for the second-most of any quarterback in the NFL.

If Ryan were to get injured, Indianapolis would be on the hook for another $7.205 million in additional salary plus another $10 million roster bonus that is guaranteed in the event of an injury.

That would bring his total to $29.205 million in guaranteed money, instead of just $12 million.

Did The Falcons Actually Win The Matt Ryan Trade?

When Ryan was traded to the Colts, many NFL experts thought that the Falcons didn’t get enough in the deal.

It’s funny how a few short weeks can change things.

Ryan currently leads the NFL in interceptions (9), fumbles (11), and turnovers.

Not only did the Falcons unload Ryan’s hefty salary, which paid him $54 million over the next two seasons, but Atlanta also received a third-round pick in return.

The Falcons used that pick to select Deangelo Malone from Western Kentucky, who recorded his first career NFL sack last week.