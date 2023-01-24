News

The Hefty Cost of an Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to an NFL Insider

Author image
Dylan Williams


The Hefty Cost of an Aaron Rodgers Trade, According to an NFL Insider
At the moment, Aaron Rodgers’ future is unknown. After the Green Bay Packers’ season finale, Rodgers has been taking time away to assess his future. In the meantime, there has been speculation about his future in the NFL and with the Packers. And according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there may be quite the price to pay for a team to trade for the four-time MVP.

Previously, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that both Rodgers and the Packers are aware that a trade would be a “very real scenario” this offseason. Rapoport was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday when he was asked about Schefter’s report.

 

“It would be $60 million for one season that someone would pay him,” Rapoport explained. “That is what he’s on the books for, cash, for one season. Let’s say you’re the Jets, and you’re like we want to go all in, we’re trading for Aaron Rodgers. You’re going to be trading for a quarterback you’re giving up a first-round pick for, probably more, and pay $60 million.”

Needless to say, that is a gaudy price tag for a 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

After back-to-back MVP-winning seasons, Rodgers’ productivity dipped in 2022. He threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on a 64.6% completion percentage. Rodgers’ 91.1 passer rating and 39.3 QBR are his worst since he became the Packers’ starter in 2008.

Likewise, after three consecutive 13-win seasons, the Packers dropped off considerably this season. Despite winning four of the last five games after a 4-8 start, they missed the playoffs after losing to Detroit in Week 18.

Rodgers mentioned that he is watching to see who Green Bay resigns this off-season. He specifically named players including David Bahktiari, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Robert Tonyan as those he would like retained.

If not, Rodgers could either retire or request a trade from Green Bay. In the event of a trade, the Packers have 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love waiting. A situation that mirrors young Aaron Rodgers getting his chance after Brett Farve left for the New York Jets in 2008.

However, nothing is clear at the moment early in the Packers’ offseason. And the NFL world is waiting for Aaron Rodgers’ decision.





