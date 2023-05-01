Many of the locals in Louisville are firm in their belief that the most anticipated event taking place during Kentucky Derby Week is not the race itself. Rather, it’s the annual Pegasus Parade which kicks everything off. Thousands of people turned out for the 68th annual event which took place on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

This year, it’s all about being unique!

The 2023 parade theme is “Celebrating Derby Traditions”.

According to the Kentucky Derby Festival website, it means “to showcase all that makes Derby Festival and Derby time a memorable time of year. Everything from Derby Festival events, fashions and fascinators to family traditions, horse racing, and springtime, is being celebrated.

There were marching bands and politicians including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Cheerleaders, cub scouts, and girl scouts were on hand. Lots of roads were closed too but a few vehicles were allowed on the parade route. Like this one:

The Wienermobile is coming back to Louisville! It will also be part of Sunday's 2023 Kentucky Derby Pegasus Parade. https://t.co/KYspBvf8Bb — Courier Journal (@courierjournal) April 28, 2023

Near the middle of the line was the parade’s grand marshal – a bronze sculpture of Secretariat. The folks in Louisville and around the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the horse’s historic Triple Crown win:

News from the Kentucky Derby Festival: #Secretariat, in the form of Jocelyn Russell's larger-than-life monument, will be the Grand Marshal for the 68th annual Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade!

Tickets for the parade can be purchased at https://t.co/VWqh9Xl1O6. pic.twitter.com/wJEIMNcjKa — Secretariat (@SECRETARIATofcl) April 28, 2023

For those of you who had either forgotten about this special animal or don’t remember, here’s a refresher:

Even after 50 years, Secretariat is the standard against which all horses are measured. His Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont records still stand.https://t.co/OmHvJzS2ED — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 30, 2023

Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade is part of the Kentucky Derby Festival. It’s series of activities around Louisville in the two weeks leading up to the big race which is less than two weeks away.

The Super Bowl of horse events

The 148th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs. It’s the most watched horse racing event in the United States. Some have compared it to Super Sunday in terms of popularity. For decades, it has been the center of horse racing attention for media, casual sports fans, bettors, industry insiders, jockeys, and horse owners.

It’s referred to as the “The most exciting two minutes in sports”. And last year might have been one of the most exciting and surprising runs in Derby history. Rich Strike, at 80-1 odds, was the winner:

Arabian Knight, Forte, and Cave Rock have been mentioned as a few of the early 2023 Kentucky Derby favorites.