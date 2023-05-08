The PGA Tour has had its fair share of memorable animal encounters over the years. From slithery snakes to airborne seagulls, these top five moments will have you buzzing about the unexpected guests that have graced golf courses around the world.

With a couple of animal encounters causing a stir in the last few weeks on the PGA Tour, The Sports Daily takes a look back at golf’s most memorable encounters with nature over the years. Where do the recent bee attack of Mexico 2023, and Rickie Fowler’s snake charming rank? Let’s take a look.

5. Fearless Caddie Confronts Gator – 2012 RBC Heritage At the 2012 RBC Heritage, a golf ball landed dangerously close to a large alligator lurking by a pond. Veteran PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley, carrying Brian Gay’s clubs, took matters into his own hands to ensure his player’s safety. Armed with a nearby bunker rake, Henley bravely faced off with the gator, eventually nudging the reptile back into the water. The fearless caddie’s daring act not only cleared the way for Gay but also captured the admiration of spectators everywhere. Remarkably, this wouldn’t be the last time Henley confronted a gator at the Heritage, proving that a caddie’s duties sometimes extend beyond just carrying clubs and offering advice.

4. Rickie Fowler vs. the Water Snake – 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Rickie Fowler the … snake charmer?! No fear with a wedge from @RickieFowler 🐍 pic.twitter.com/nJLwQhsE5J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 6, 2023

During the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Rickie Fowler’s tee shot found the water along the side of the par-five seventh hole at Quail Hollow. In his search for the ball, Fowler encountered a northern watersnake settled amongst some rocks.

Fowler expertly hooked the nonvenomous snake with his wedge and lifted it out of harm’s way. Despite taking a penalty drop, Fowler saved par and finished tied for 14th, proving that even a snake can’t rattle his game.

3. Buzzing Bees Cause Golfers to Dive for Cover – 2023 Mexico Open

"I have never seen anything like that." A swarm of bees was probably not something @FredVR_ and crew saw coming @MexicoOpenGolf 😅 pic.twitter.com/4RjzysQ5qx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 27, 2023

Golfers at the 2023 Mexico Open faced an unexpected challenge when a swarm of bees invaded the course, causing players, caddies, and camera crews to hit the ground on the 10th hole. Among the affected were Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie, and Francesco Molinari, who all managed to par the hole despite the commotion.

Thankfully, no stings or injuries were reported, and the golfers resumed play, all making par at the hole.

2. Seagull Swipes Ball on 17th Hole – 1998 Players Championship

"We have lift-off!" 🐦 On this day, in 1998… One of the great sports animal moments of all-time. A seagull steals Brad Fabel's ball on the 17th green at the Players Championship and drops it into the water. 😂 (📹: @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/Lg5xNeuumX — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 27, 2020

In a bizarre incident during the 1998 Players Championship, a seagull waddled onto the green and snatched Brad Fabel’s golf ball. The bird carried the ball off in its beak, only to drop it into a nearby water hazard.

Fabel was allowed to replace the ball without penalty but still managed to card a bogey after a three-putt. The event left the crowd laughing, and Fabel became part of golf’s quirky history.

1. High Diving Turtle Steals the Show – 2011 2014, and 2016 Players Championships

During the third round of the 2011 Players Championship, a brave turtle took a daring leap into the lake by the 16th green at TPC Sawgrass. The little reptile’s impressive dive became an instant hit, garnering a 9 out of 10 from viewers for its grace and bravery.

The high-flying turtle returned with a similar dive in 2014. However, in 2016, the turtle had refined its technique and a running dive earned its biggest cheer of its career.

The heartwarming moments captured the attention of golf fans and nature lovers alike, proving that even the smallest creatures can make a big splash.

These five memorable animal encounters remind us that the PGA Tour is not just about the golfers, but also about the incredible moments shared with our fellow earthlings on the green.

