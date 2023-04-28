When PGA Tour golfers tee off in a tournament, they’re prepared to face numerous challenges on the course. But at the Mexico Open, players encountered an unexpected and rather frightening obstacle: a swarm of bees. The buzzing intruders sent golfers, caddies, and camera crew diving to the ground for safety on the 10th hole at Vidanta Vallarta, creating a real “buzz” around the event.

The Birdies and the Bees

A huge swarm of bees caused mayhem at the Mexico Open forcing several PGA Tour golfers, caddies and TV crew to hit the ground.

"I have never seen anything like that." A swarm of bees was probably not something @FredVR_ and crew saw coming @MexicoOpenGolf 😅 pic.twitter.com/4RjzysQ5qx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 27, 2023

Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie, and Francesco Molinari were the players caught in the bee frenzy. Despite this un-bee-lievable encounter, van Rooyen managed to shoot a 7-under 64, placing him just one shot behind the leader, Austin Smotherman, who finished with an 8-under 63. Van Rooyen currently has odds of +2000 to win the tournament, while Smotherman can be backed at +1600 with top sportsbooks.

Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm is four shots behind, with a score of 4-under 67 and odds of +275, while Tony Finau follows closely with a score of 6-under 65 and odds of +350.

The golfers’ reactions to the bee swarm were both amusing and relatable. Erik van Rooyen was the first to notice the bees and alerted his caddie, who initially thought he was joking. Soon enough, Molinari and Reavie, along with their caddies, realized the threat was real and dropped to the ground as well, creating a hive of activity.

No Stings or Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no one seemed to have been stung by the bees, and the golfers were able to recover quickly. Remarkably, all three players managed to par the 10th hole despite the unusual interruption.

Mexico is known for its honey production and bee population, so encountering bees on the course isn’t entirely surprising. However, a swarm of this magnitude is a rare occurrence, even for seasoned golfers. The unexpected challenge added a unique twist to the Mexico Open, showcasing the adaptability and resilience of PGA Tour players.

