Golf News and Rumors

WATCH: Swarm of Bees Sends PGA Tour Golfers Diving to the Ground at Mexico Open

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
pga tour bees

When PGA Tour golfers tee off in a tournament, they’re prepared to face numerous challenges on the course. But at the Mexico Open, players encountered an unexpected and rather frightening obstacle: a swarm of bees. The buzzing intruders sent golfers, caddies, and camera crew diving to the ground for safety on the 10th hole at Vidanta Vallarta, creating a real “buzz” around the event.

The Birdies and the Bees

A huge swarm of bees caused mayhem at the Mexico Open forcing several PGA Tour golfers, caddies and TV crew to hit the ground.

Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie, and Francesco Molinari were the players caught in the bee frenzy. Despite this un-bee-lievable encounter, van Rooyen managed to shoot a 7-under 64, placing him just one shot behind the leader, Austin Smotherman, who finished with an 8-under 63. Van Rooyen currently has odds of +2000 to win the tournament, while Smotherman can be backed at +1600 with top sportsbooks.

Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm is four shots behind, with a score of 4-under 67 and odds of +275, while Tony Finau follows closely with a score of 6-under 65 and odds of +350.

The golfers’ reactions to the bee swarm were both amusing and relatable. Erik van Rooyen was the first to notice the bees and alerted his caddie, who initially thought he was joking. Soon enough, Molinari and Reavie, along with their caddies, realized the threat was real and dropped to the ground as well, creating a hive of activity.

No Stings or Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no one seemed to have been stung by the bees, and the golfers were able to recover quickly. Remarkably, all three players managed to par the 10th hole despite the unusual interruption.

Mexico is known for its honey production and bee population, so encountering bees on the course isn’t entirely surprising. However, a swarm of this magnitude is a rare occurrence, even for seasoned golfers. The unexpected challenge added a unique twist to the Mexico Open, showcasing the adaptability and resilience of PGA Tour players.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors PGA
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Patrick Reed’s Masters-Themed Porsche Showed Up Salvage Car Auction and Sold for $132,000

Patrick Reed’s Masters-Themed Porsche Showed Up Salvage Car Auction and Sold for $132,000

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 27 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Mexico Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 26 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open 2023 Longshots: Ben Taylor (+17500) Among Top Sleeper Picks
Mexico Open 2023 Longshots: Ben Taylor (+17500) Among Top Sleeper Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 26 2023
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Adelaide Draws Crowd Of Over 60,000 Golf Fans in Australia
LIV Golf Adelaide Draws Crowd Of Over 60,000 Fans in Australia
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Singapore 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
LIV Golf Singapore 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 5.5%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.386M
Mexico Open 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 5.5%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.386M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Mexico Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Mexico Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top