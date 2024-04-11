2024 Masters Round One Live Updates

It is a privilege and an honour to live log the first day of the 2024 Masters from the Augusta National Golf Club. Here is an update on what is taking place.

3 PM ET–The first major of the year was in a rain delay this morning as the tournament began much later than expected. This means golfers who started later today will not get 18 holes completed. According to James Duthie of TSN, the weather forecast in Augusta is expected to be much better on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

3:07 PM ET–Here is the current leaderboard–1) Ryan Fox of New Zealand -5, 2) Bryson DeChambeau of the United States (2020 United States Open champion) -4 3) Scottie Scheffler of the United States (2022 Masters champion), Danny Willett of England (2016 Masters champion), Cameron Smith of Australia (2022 British Open) -2

3:11 PM ET–Fox has a tough shot from in between two pine trees on the 13th hole…

3:11 PM ET–Byeong-hun An of South Korea makes a birdie putt on the 12th hole to improve to -3….

3:11 PM ET–Willett makes birdie on 16th hole to improve to -3, tied with An…

3:16 PM ET–There are four golfers at -2 at the moment…joining Scheffler and Smith are American Will Zalatoris and Canadian Corey Conners….

3:23 PM ET–Fox bogeys the 13th hole after going into the water…the hole was a par five…

3:25 PM ET–DeChambeau just misses eagle putt on a creative putt on the 15th hole…easily makes birdie to move to -5 and into the lead by himself…

3:27 PM ET–FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland of Norway birdies the seventh to go to -2…

3:39 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the 16th to go to -6…

3:40 PM ET–An birdies the 13th to go to -4….An is tied with Fox and two strokes back of DeChambeau…

3:43 PM ET–High winds have picked up…

3:45 PM ET–Willett birdies the 18th hole and improves to -4…

3:50 PM ET–Hovland birdies the eighth to improve to -3….

3:52 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) DeChambeau -6 2) Willett, Fox and An -4, 5) Hovland -3

3:57 PM ET–Long birdie putt for DeChambeau on 17th hole…now at -7…now has eight birdies…DeChambeau birdied the first three holes and now five of the last six holes…

4:04 PM ET–Hovland records third straight birdie on the ninth hole to improve to -4…three back of DeChambeau and in a four-way tie with Willett, Fox and An…

4:08 PM ET–American golf legend Tiger Woods birdies the first…

4:10 PM ET–Fox has long par putt on the 16th hole…

4:11 PM ET–Fox bogeys the 16th hole to drop to -3…

4:14 PM ET–An settles for par on the 15th hole after missing a short birdie putt…remains at -4 and tied for second with Willett and Hovland…

4:22 PM ET–An’s tee shot on the 16th hole goes into the water…

4:23 PM ET–2003 Masters champion Mike Weir holes the eighth shot with his approach shot…improves to +1…

4:23 PM ET–DeChambeau pars the 18th hole and finishes his first round at -7…

4:32 PM ET--Hovland double bogeys the 10th hole and drops to -2…

4:36 PM ET–Will Zalatoris makes a short eagle putt on 13th and improves to -3…

4:36 PM ET–Scheffler make shot from the bunker on the 12th hole to improve to -3…

4:48 PM ET–Matt Fitzpatrick makes his third straight putt on the 13th hole to improve to -4…tied with Willett and three back of DeChambeau…

4:57 PM ET–Smith’s approach shot on the 12th hole lands in the water…

4:57 PM ET–Scheffler makes a birdie on the 13th hole to improve to -4…tied with Englishmen Fitzpatrick and Willett for second place…

4:59 PM ET–Hutton makes an amazing birdie from an approach shot on the fifth hole to go to -2…

5:04 PM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the 14th hole to drop to -3…

5:05 PM ET–Zalatoris birdies the 15th hole to improve to -4….

5:05 PM ET--Current Leaderboard–1) DeChambeau -7 2) Scheffler, Willett and Zalatoros -4…

5:21 PM ET–Patrick Cantlay eagles the 17th with an amazing approach shot and improves to -1…

5:35 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the 15th hole to improve to -5….

5:37 PM ET–Zalatoris bogeys the 17th hole to drop to -3….

5:39 PM ET–Current Leaderboard–1) DeChambeau -7 2) Scheffler -5 3) Willett -4…

5:45 PM ET–DeChambeau’s lead is now one after Scheffler birdies the 16th hole to get to -6…