The Tour de France is the most lucrative cycling event of the year. With a purse of $2.8 million on the line, the winner will receive an iconic yellow jersey and $545,000 in prize money. Riders can also add to their salary by winning individual stages and claiming other jerseys throughout the race.

A field of 176 cyclists headed to Bilbao, Spain for the 110th edition of the Tour de France this past week.

The 2023 Tour de France total purse is set at $2.8 million, however, it follows a different payout structure than traditional sports. While the top three winners will win individual prize money, there are other ways to win money throughout the three-week competition.

Let’s break down the 2023 Tour de France prize money.

Tour de France 2023 Prize Money

There was no increase in prize money this year for the Tour de France in 2023.

The total purse remained the same at $2.8 million. The winner of the 2023 Tour de France will not only receive a yellow jersey but a first-place prize of $545,000. In addition for each additional stage, the rider wins, another $545 will be added to their overall prize.

The second-place finisher will receive a total prize of $220,000 and the third place will bring home $110,000. All in all, the top 19 finishers at the 2023 Tour de France will be awarded a portion of the purse. For the 4th place finisher to the 19th, prizes range between $76,000 to $2,000.

Almost everyone that finishes the race will receive a cash prize. The top 160 riders in a field of 176 will take home a guaranteed $1,100. However, there are still a few other ways to win some cash.

2023 Tour de France Purse Breakdown

The Tour de France purse has an extensive and complicated breakdown. There are multiple ways to win some prize money other than placing in the top-seeded spots.

Riders have the opportunity to win cash prizes from winning individual stages or different color jerseys. In addition, there is a team prize, best young rider, and most aggressive rider awards.

Check out the complete breakdown of the 2023 Tour de France purse below.

Completion 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Tour de France Winner (Yellow Jersey) $545,000 $220,000 $110,000 Team Prize $55,000 $33,000 $22,000 Points Leader (Green Jersey) $28,000 $17,000 $11,000 King of the Mountains (Polka Dot Jersey) $28,000 $17,000 $11,000 Best Young Rider (White Jersey) $22,000 $17,000 $11,000 Most Aggressive Rider (Red Jersey) $22,000 N/A N/A Individual Stage Prizes $10,500 $5,200 $2,700

