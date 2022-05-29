As Twitch has become extremely popular, online gambling has also started to gain traction on the streaming platform. In this article, we’ll break down the top twitch streamers that play slots and online casino games.

The top 10 Twitch Streamers based on followers in 2022

Some of the most known Twitch streamers in the world love to hang out with their chat and throw thousands of dollars on online casino games. As streamers are spinning slots, playing blackjack, roulette, or live casino games, Twitch viewers love to watch.

Below, we will take a look at the 10 best casino streamers on Twitch.

10. AyeZee – 142,000 Twitch Followers

Age: Unknown

Country: Malta

YouTube Channel: AyeZee

Twitch Name: AyeZee

Twitch Followers: 142k

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 5,820

Peak Twitch Viewers: 7,925

AyeZee is a dedicated slots broadcaster who has created just over 1,000 hours of casino-gaming material on Twitch.tv this year, which was almost the most in the world. He was a former pro H1Z1 player who retired in 2017 due to personal issues, including a VISA issue. In 2019, AyeZee became a full-time casino game streamer.Not only is he one of the biggest casino streamers in the world, but he also gives out $400,000 a month to his viewers.

9. CasinoDaddy – 168,000 Twitch Followers

Age: Brothers, age 27-33

Country: Sweden

YouTube Channel: CasinoDaddy

Twitch Name: CasinoDaddy

Twitch Followers: 168k

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 1,165

Peak Twitch Viewers: 1,741

The hosts of CasinoDaddy have certainly created a reputation for themselves in the casino streaming market, with 167k Twitch followers. The Swedish team is known as “the bros.” On their 14-hour daily live stream, they truly love playing high-stakes casino slots, poker, and a variety of other games! To say the least, they’re a committed group. They have ties to KingBilly, Playluck, and CashiMashi, to name a few.

8. DeuceAce – 226,000 Twitch Followers

Age: 30

Country: Sweden

YouTube Channel: DeuceAce TV

Twitch Name: DeuceAce

Twitch Followers: 226k

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 5,259

Peak Twitch Viewers: 19,796

DeuceAce was influenced by Roshtein, who was also a childhood friend. DeuceAce was exposed to slots streaming by Roshtein, which is common. DeuceAce is a newcomer compared to the other streamers we’ve seen so far. He began streaming in June of 2020 and has been spinning slots on Twitch ever since.

He won € 129,122 for his biggest win.

7. Roshtein – 950,000 Twitch Followers

Age: 25

Country: Sweden

YouTube Channel: Roshtein

Twitch Name: Roshtein

Twitch Followers: 950k

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 12,368

Peak Twitch Viewers: 84,977

Roshtein is a well-known figure in the Twitch gambling community, with over 941 thousand followers. He’s notorious for being harsh with the ban button on his streams, which, along with his larger-than-life persona, has earned him a lot of attention. He’s become known for large high-stakes wagers on all of the games he plays in the casino streaming industry.

When talking about casino streamers on Twitch, Roshtein is always going to be one of the first names mentioned.

6. AngelMelly – 288,000 Twitch Followers

Age: 23

Country: Australia

YouTube Channel: AngelMelly

Twitch Name: AngelMelly

Twitch Followers: 288k

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 800+

Peak Twitch Viewers: 7,501

AngelMelly is a fun-loving lady who enjoys all things casino. She is from New Zealand and dated popular streamer “Tyceno”. She’s also multitalented since she has a YouTube channel dedicated to singing and response videos in addition to her Twitch feeds. Her Twitch channel, on the other hand, benefits from her partnership with a few big companies.

She has a huge following on YouTube with 564k subscribers.

5. Tyceno – 616,000 Twitch Followers

Age: 25

Country: New Zealand

YouTube Channel: Tyceo

Twitch Name: Tyceno

Twitch Followers: 616k

Average Number of Viewers: 3,051

Peak Viewers: 44,487

Tyceno is another streamer that enjoys merging video games with casino games. He’s no up-and-comer, with 616k Twitch followers and a YouTube channel with almost 1 million subscribers. Tyceno is one of the best 2k gamers on the planet, and he frequently streams the game.

Tyceno might be more known because of 2k, but he’s become a popular casino streamer as well.

4. Teuf – 244,000 Twitch Followers

Age: 25

Country: Malta

YouTube Channel: TeufeurS

Twitch Name: Teuf

Twitch Followers: 244k

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 1,120

Peak Twitch Viewers: 23,702

Teuf is one of the most genuine Twitch streamers you’ll ever meet.

Teuf has risen to the top of Twitch’s casino streamers. He has more than 244k followers, with an average user count of 1,093. In just two weeks, the French slots streamer doubled his money from $6,000 to $1,057,830.

He has some of the biggest winnings in Twitch history.

3. ClassyBeef – 242,000 Twitch Followers

Age: From 23-30

Country: Malta

YouTube Channel: ClassyBeef

Twitch Name: ClassyBeef

Twitch Followers: 242k

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 2,126

Peak Twitch Viewers: 51,120

ClassyBeef hasn’t been around as long as others, but it’s already one of the most popular in the slots sector. The sheer vitality of ClassyBeef is one of the key reasons for its success. There are seldom dull moments.

It’s no wonder, then, that the Maltese streamers have 240k followers. If you miss any of the action, ClassyBeef has a YouTube channel where you can catch up on everything.

2. m0E_tv – 883,000 Twitch Followers

Age: 35

Country: USA

YouTube Channel: m0E TV

Twitch Name: m0E_tv

Twitch Followers: 883k

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 1,210

Peak Twitch Viewers: 11,102

m0E tv has a large fanbase, and his subscription base is equally remarkable. We don’t have exact numbers on his subscriptions, but it’s a huge number. He’s as well-known as Roshtein, the slots streamer. He is easily one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, with an audience of 883k. His YouTube channel is equally entertaining and popular. m0E had more followers than slots legend Roshtein at one point.

1. xQcOW – 10,800,000 Twitch Followers

Age: 26

Country: Canada

YouTube Channel: xQcOw

Twitch Name: xQcOW

Twitch Followers: 10.8m

Average Number of Twitch Viewers: 35,241

Peak Twitch Viewers: 312,158

You may have heard about xQcOW if you utilize Twitch. xQc is a well-known streamer who specializes in gambling and shooting games. He managed to gather a large following due to his time as a professional OverWatch player. Despite not being a professional slot or casino streamer, he spins his reels on Twitch frequently, virtually every day.