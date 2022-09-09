Week 2 College Football | Stanford Cardinals Defense Looks to Stop USC Trojans | Stanford v USC Preview & Picks

#10 USC Trojans (1-0) @ Stanford Cardinals (1-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/10/2022 7:30 pm EDT.

Saturday, 9/10/2022 7:30 pm EDT. Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA.

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA. TV: Live on ABC.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread USC

-320 +8.5 Stanford

+260 -8.5

Total Over 67.5

-110 Under 67.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

No More Cupcakes For You

USC and Stanford kicked off the season with a couple of cupcakes. Stanford easily (tooth)brushed aside Colgate and the USC offense feasted against Rice (I’ve got all the puns). Both teams looked good on both defense and offense. However, week 2 is a different matter. The number ten ranked Trojans travel to Stanford to take on the Cardinals in this Pac 12 rivalry. When the two teams met in 2021, Stanford ran out 42-28 victors, but USC will be seeking revenge as the Cardinals try to stop them.

How will this game be decided?

This matchup is a difficult one to get a handle on, mainly because we don’t have a lot to work with after the blowout victories. What is convincing though, is how well both teams played on defense last week regardless of opposition. Both teams ranked in the top 20 in numerous advanced stats categories that we perused. In more basic categories, USC caused four turnovers and allowed just 280 total yards, while Stanford allowed just 218 yards and produced a turnover.

It wasn’t just the defenses that were firing though. Stanford stacked up 500 yards of total offense with QB, Tanner McKee throwing for over 300 yards and RB, EJ Smith topping 100 yards. Again, it was a similar story for USC, with Oklahoma transfer, quarterback, Caleb Williams leading the team to over 500 yards of total offense. Week 2 poses a tougher test for both teams.

Defenses win the day?

It will be interesting to see which units come out on top but the inclination is to side with the defense. One of the almighty battles will come when USC attempts to run the ball. They had their way with Rice last week going at 7.42 yards per carry. This will certainly not be the case this week. Stanford ranked top 30 in PFF’s rush defense metric. Stanford also restricted Colgate to under 60 passing yards last week, so overall this defense could be classed as pretty good. Obviously, it’s a different proposition against Caleb Williams, but he is the one that must find answers to the questions the defense will pose.

USC was equally as mean on passing defense allowing only around 150 yards through the air. Tanner McKee is far from world class, and this could be another week where the Trojans D eats. Stanford struggled to move the ball on the ground last week with exception of EJ Smith. If USC can find the key to keeping him out of the game, then it could be big trouble for the Cardinals. It’ll be interesting to see the gameplan, but it should be to take away Smith and let McKee beat them. It’s definitely one to look forward to.

What is the Pick?

With the potential of two defenses causing issues for both offenses, the pick is UNDER 67.5 at -110 with Bovada.

