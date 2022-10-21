Week 8 College Football – Kansas State vs. TCU – Spread, Lines & Picks

The delightfully named Horned Frogs of TCU host Kansas State on Saturday evening in a top-25 Big 12 battle. Both teams have a conference championship on their mind and look to step over the other to get a touch closer to their goal. We take a look at the betting odds, lines and spreads while providing our picks for the week eight NCAAF contest.

#17 Kansas State Wildcats @ #8 TCU Horned Frogs

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/22/2022 8:00 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/22/2022 8:00 pm EST. Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX.

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX. TV: Live on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread K-State +140 +3.5 (-118) TCU

-160 -3.5 (-102)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 53

-110 Under 53

-110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Prices are correct at time of writing and are subject to fluctuation.

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Big 12 battle

TCU is coming into this one after beating three ranked opponents in a row. They dispatched of Oklahoma in spectacular fashion three weeks ago before seeing off Kansas in week 6. Last week they were involved in an overtime thriller against Oklahoma State where they ran out victors by a field goal. The bookies make them 3.5-point favorites as they defend home turf to keep their undefeated record alive.

The Wildcats are coming in with a 5-1 record. Their solitary loss came surprisingly to Tulane in week three. They will be heading to Fort Worth fresh off a bye after a hard fought 10-9 victory at Iowa State last time out. With a total points line of just 53, the oddsmakers are thinking the K-State defense can be the force that finally stops TCU racking up points.

How will this game be decided?

Whoever has the upper hand when the TCU offense and Kansas State defense are on the field probably ends up winning this game. Nobody has found a way to stop TCU putting up points yet and we can’t see why this game will be much different. Their team totals on the year so far read as follows: 38, 59, 42, 55, 38 and 43.

Max Duggan (pictured above, yes, that guy) is a beast at quarterback and makes everybody around him better. So far this season he has accounted for 20 total touchdowns through just six games. He’s already matched his best passing touchdowns total from past seasons and he is not halfway done.

This isn’t quite a love note to Max Duggan but it’s not far off, he is very good and probably a bit overlooked and underrated. In his last three games, he has really started utilizing his legs again. He has gone for over 230 yards in those game and all four of his touchdowns on the ground have come in that same span. He will likely be the man who wins the game for TCU on Saturday night.

His main target Quentin Johnson draws the best matchup of the wide receivers and between him and Duggan, K-State has their hands full.

Martinez to get on his bike too

To stay in this game, Kansas State is going to have run the ball. The matchups for their receivers would be good…if their receivers were any good. Instead, quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn should tuck in behind the left-hand side of their offensive line and wait for the holes to appear. Martinez is more of a runner than he is a passer and his six yards per carry and nine rushing touchdowns this season show it.It will prove handy in this one and it could turn into the dual threat show when him and Duggan get their running boots on.

What are the picks?

We are not sure what the reasoning is behind this low total points line but we are thinking this goes sailing over. TCU probably wins the game more comfortably than the spread suggests too.