Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers Picks & Predictions: DJ Uiagalelei to Lead Beavs to Victory

David Evans
DJ Uiagalelei

This Friday night sees one of the a top-20 college football clash grace our TV screens. The Utah Utes travel to Corvallis to take on the Oregon State Beavers. Both teams come into the clash undefeated, but only will leave this Pac-12 matchup victorious. Here are our predictions, best bets and picks for the Week 5 clash between Oregon State and Utah.

  • 🏈 Event: Utah Utes (10) @ Oregon State Beavers (19)
  • 🏟️ Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29th, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV: FOX Sports 1
  • 🎲 Odds: Oregon State -3.5 -107 / O/U 44

Utah vs. Oregon State Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook
Utah
 +3.5 -113 +140 Over 44 -110 Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers Picks & Predictions: DJ Uiagalelei to Lead Beavs to Victory
Oregon State
 -3.5 -107 -160 Under 44 -110 Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers Picks & Predictions: DJ Uiagalelei to Lead Beavs to Victory

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Utah Offense vs. Oregon State Defense

Utah Offense Oregon State Defense
22.2 Points Per Game 17.8
322.5 Yards Per Game 324.8
3.7 Yards Per Rush 2.4
7.2 Yards Per Passing Attempt 7.3
2.0 Sacks Per Game 3.2

Oregon State Offense vs. Utah Defense

Oregon State Offense
 Utah Defense
39.5 Points Per Game 9.5
459.5 Yards Per Game 263.8
6.3 Yards Per Rush 2.0
8.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.5
1.0 Sacks Per Game 3.5

Utah vs. Oregon State Best Bets & Predictions

When the Utes and Beavers face off on Friday night, two of the best units in college football will be on the field at the same time when the Oregon State offense takes on the Utah D.

The matchup is pretty neutral on paper, but when you break it down individually, it may just favor the Beavers. They have the advantage on the outside with their wide receivers, especially Silas Bolden.

They also have Damien Martinez at running back, who is among the best in college football this year. When you combined that with DJ Uiagalelei at QB, it projects as a recipe for success, even against what so far has been a staunch defense.

Nothing really stands out as far as individual matchups on the Utah offensive side of the ball. To win the game, you imagine they will have to attack this Beavers defense through the air because this defense hasn’t given up much on the rushing front this year.

If Cam Rising can’t go, and he is questionable at the moment, then we do not think Nate Johnson is beating Oregon State in this one. Even if Rising goes, he will likely be rusty and this is not a challenge you want as your first game back off an ACL tear.

This stinks of an Oregon State win by a few more than 3.5, so our best bet and prediction for Utah vs. Oregon State is Beavers -3.5 at -107 with BetOnline.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
