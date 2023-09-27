This Friday night sees one of the a top-20 college football clash grace our TV screens. The Utah Utes travel to Corvallis to take on the Oregon State Beavers. Both teams come into the clash undefeated, but only will leave this Pac-12 matchup victorious. Here are our predictions, best bets and picks for the Week 5 clash between Oregon State and Utah.

🏈 Event: Utah Utes (10) @ Oregon State Beavers (19)

🏟️ Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

📅 Date: Friday, September 29th, 2023

⏰ Time: 9:00 pm ET

📺 TV: FOX Sports 1

🎲 Odds: Oregon State -3.5 -107 / O/U 44

Utah vs. Oregon State Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Utah

+3.5 -113 +140 Over 44 -110 Oregon State

-3.5 -107 -160 Under 44 -110

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Utah Offense vs. Oregon State Defense

Utah Offense Oregon State Defense 22.2 Points Per Game 17.8 322.5 Yards Per Game 324.8 3.7 Yards Per Rush 2.4 7.2 Yards Per Passing Attempt 7.3 2.0 Sacks Per Game 3.2

Oregon State Offense vs. Utah Defense

Oregon State Offense

Utah Defense 39.5 Points Per Game 9.5 459.5 Yards Per Game 263.8 6.3 Yards Per Rush 2.0 8.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.5 1.0 Sacks Per Game 3.5

Utah vs. Oregon State Best Bets & Predictions

When the Utes and Beavers face off on Friday night, two of the best units in college football will be on the field at the same time when the Oregon State offense takes on the Utah D.

The matchup is pretty neutral on paper, but when you break it down individually, it may just favor the Beavers. They have the advantage on the outside with their wide receivers, especially Silas Bolden.

They also have Damien Martinez at running back, who is among the best in college football this year. When you combined that with DJ Uiagalelei at QB, it projects as a recipe for success, even against what so far has been a staunch defense.

Nothing really stands out as far as individual matchups on the Utah offensive side of the ball. To win the game, you imagine they will have to attack this Beavers defense through the air because this defense hasn’t given up much on the rushing front this year.

If Cam Rising can’t go, and he is questionable at the moment, then we do not think Nate Johnson is beating Oregon State in this one. Even if Rising goes, he will likely be rusty and this is not a challenge you want as your first game back off an ACL tear.

This stinks of an Oregon State win by a few more than 3.5, so our best bet and prediction for Utah vs. Oregon State is Beavers -3.5 at -107 with BetOnline.

