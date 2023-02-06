News

Who Are The Head Coaching Candidates For Arizona Cardinals?

Author image
Anthony Cardenas
Twitter
3 min read
Kyler Murray Blasted By Former Teammate Patrick Peterson

The Arizona Cardinals could be undergoing one of the biggest transformations of any NFL team this coming off-season, and it starts at the top.

Kliff Kingsbury brought youth and excitement with him when he arrived in Arizona ahead of the 2019 season. He was given plenty of control, and was behind the decision to bring a first-year quarterback in his inaugural year at the helm. And while the decision to move on from Josh Rosen to Kyler Murray was certainly a smart one, not much else went right for Kingsbury in his time with the Cardinals.

Kingsbury’s teams went 28-37 over his four-year tenure, achieving a playoff appearance and winning record just one time. The turmoil that the team experienced in his final season was enough for the franchise to cut ties, and Kingsbury was fired at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

We are now nearly a month out from that event, meaning that the team has been without a man in charge during a time when evaluations and off-season plans should be being pieced together. But they are apparently in the thick of the search, and reports say that they have narrowed their potential candidates down to three. Who are they?

Who Will Replace Kingsbury As Arizona Cardinals Head Coach?

Who Are The Head Coaching Candidates For Arizona Cardinals?

Brian Flores

The only one of the remaining candidates with prior head coaching experience, Brian Flores is the most recognizable name of the bunch. His time as the head man in Miami was met with mixed reviews, and the mess and he left on his way out the door as become a point of contention for that fan base. But Flores spent last season as a part of the Steelers defensive staff, and he is apparently once again in line to be a part of this off-season’s coaching carousel. It would be interesting to see how a disciplinarian like Flores would treat Murray as his quarterback, but we may get the chance to find out.

Mike Kafka

Mike Kafka spent the first five years of his NFL coaching career as a member of the offensive staff for the Kansas City Chiefs when that franchise made its ascent to the top of the league. He parlayed that experience into becoming the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants for the 2022 season, and was impressive enough to be considered for a head coaching job this off-season. Arizona won’t be his only stop, as he had previously interviewed with the Panthers, Texans, and Colts about their coaching vacancies.

Lou Anarumo

Like Flores, Anarumo is more of a defensive mind than anything. He started his NFL coaching career as a defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins, where he spent six seasons while being named the interim defensive coordinator for a time. He left to be the Giants defensive backs coach for a season in 2018, before joining the Bengals, where he had been the defensive coordinator for the last 4 years. His units have had some impressive performances over the last couple of seasons, enough to warrant some interest from teams in their coaching searches.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

Anthony Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony Cardenas

Anthony Cardenas

Twitter
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony Cardenas

Related To News

News
Clash mixed reviews 2 6 23 (1)

NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum Receives Mixed Reviews on Future

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
News
Nancy Kerrigan
Top Three Figure Skating Sagas Of All Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
News
NASCAR: Jimmy Johnson
Diamond Anniversary: NASCAR Cup Series Announces 2023 Schedule Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2023
News
DeMeco Ryans 49ers
DeMeco Ryans Becomes Favorite For Texans Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2023
News
rsz_brock-purdy-1
The 49ers Will Have QB Questions to Answer During Off-Season
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top