Wild acquire defenseman David Jiricek from Blue Jackets

There was a blockbuster trade made on Saturday in the National Hockey League between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild according to nhl.com. The Wild acquired defenseman David Jiricek of Klatovy, Czech Republic from the Blue Jackets with a draft pick for four draft picks and one prospect. The other draft pick the Wild are receiving in the trade is a fifth round pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The four draft picks the Blue Jackets are receiving are the first round pick in 2025, third and fourth round pick in 2026, and a second round pick in 2027. The prospect the Blue Jackets are getting in the trade is defenseman Daemon Hunt of Brandon, Manitoba.

Jiricek in 2024-25

Jiricek was the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. In six games this season, Jiricek had one assist for one point. He was a -2 with four penalty minutes, five shots on goal, four blocked shots, six hits, one takeaway, and four giveaways.

Jiricek in 2023-24

Last season, Jiricek had one goal and nine assists for 10 points in 43 games. He was a -4 with 22 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 38 shots on goal, 45 blocked shots, 23 hits, 10 takeaways, and 20 giveaways.

Jiricek’s lone NHL goal

Jiricek scored his only goal of his NHL career on October 14, 2023 in a 5-3 Blue Jackets win over the New York Rangers. Jiricek scored from Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland and defenseman Ivan Provorov of Yaroslavl, Russia at 13:37 of the second period for the game-winning goal. At the time, the Blue Jackets went ahead 4-1.

Daemon Hunt

Hunt has played 13 games with the Wild over the last two seasons and has had one assist for one point. He was a -1 with nine shots on goal, 19 blocked shots, eight hits, two takeaways and three giveaways.

First in the NHL

Minnesota is tied with the Winnipeg Jets for the most points in the NHL with 36. They have a record of 16 wins, four regulation losses and four losses in extra time.