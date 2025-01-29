Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia will be out at least one month with lower body surgery according to Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic on Tuesday.

The news about the injury is quite vague. We do not know precisely when the injury occurred and what the precise body part Kaprizov will have surgery on. It appears Kaprizov initially suffered the injury in late December. He then was out a full month before returning to the Wild roster on January 23. Kaprizov then played three games for Minnesota (lost two of three games) before going on the shelf again.

Kaprizov in 2024-25

In 37 games, Kaprizov has 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points. He is a +19 with 14 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 128 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits, 10 takeaways and 52 giveaways.

Third Among Russians in scoring

Kaprizov is third in the National Hockey League in points among Russians. He only trails Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia (23 goals and 51 assists for 74 points), and Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Kirill Marchenko of Barnaul, Russia (20 goals and 33 assists for 53 points).

How have the Wild done without Kaprizov in 2024-25?

In 13 games the Wild have played this season without Kaprizov, they are exactly at the .500 mark. They have a record of six wins, six regulation losses, and one loss in extra time.

Not at the Four Nations Face Off

Next month Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden will play in an international hockey tournament in Montreal and Boston. Kaprizov will not be participating as the Russians are excluded due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Third in the Central Division

The Wild are currently at 29 wins, 17 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 62 points. They are in third place in the Central Division behind the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars.