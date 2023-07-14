WNBA

WNBA: Sabrina Ionescu Sets All-Time Record In 3-Point Contest

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu

In one of the most impressive shooting displays, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 points in the final round to win the WNBA’s 3-Point Contest. With 37 points, Ionescu set the record for NBA or WNBA with the most points in a 3-pt contest round

Watch: Sabrina Ionescu Sets All-Time Record In 3-Point Contest

On Friday, Ionescu competed in the WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest as part of the league’s All-Star Weekend from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After scoring 26 points in the first round, Ionescu needed at least 11 points to avoid elimination.

Ionescu proceeded to hit 25/27 shots, including both Starry balls worth three points, on her way to winning the 3-Point Contest.

Las Vegas Aces Win Skills Challenge

Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces defeated Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot of the New York Liberty to win the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge.

Gray and Plum defeated Ionescu and Vandersloot by 13 seconds in the final round to take home the trophy.

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
WNBA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo
Arrow to top