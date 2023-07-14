WNBA: Sabrina Ionescu Sets All-Time Record In 3-Point Contest

In one of the most impressive shooting displays, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 points in the final round to win the WNBA’s 3-Point Contest. With 37 points, Ionescu set the record for NBA or WNBA with the most points in a 3-pt contest round

Watch: Sabrina Ionescu Sets All-Time Record In 3-Point Contest

On Friday, Ionescu competed in the WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest as part of the league’s All-Star Weekend from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After scoring 26 points in the first round, Ionescu needed at least 11 points to avoid elimination.

Ionescu proceeded to hit 25/27 shots, including both Starry balls worth three points, on her way to winning the 3-Point Contest.

Las Vegas Aces Win Skills Challenge

Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces defeated Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot of the New York Liberty to win the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge.

Gray and Plum defeated Ionescu and Vandersloot by 13 seconds in the final round to take home the trophy.

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

